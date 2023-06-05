Apple WWDC 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Apple's Event Live?
Apple is expected to launch new Mac laptops and desktops and software updates including watchOS 10, iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 14
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from Monday, June 5 onwards.
Apple WWDC 2023 will be held at Apple Park, Cupertino, California.
The much-anticipated event will be held in an online format and will help developers learn about the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, according to Apple.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will kick-start the WWDC 2023 event with a keynote address at 10:30 PM IST.
Apple WWDC 2023 Live Streaming Details
Apple will stream the WWDC 2023 event live from its website and YouTube channel. The keynote address will also be available via the Apple Developer app and the Apple TV app.
Ahead of the WWDC 2023, Tik Cook met with students from all over the world who are creating apps that turn iPhone into musical instruments and bring the experience of reading braille to iPad through haptic feedback.
"Excited for what's to come!," he tweeted.
As we get ready to kick off #WWDC23 tomorrow, I met with students from all over the world who are creating apps that turn iPhone into musical instruments and bring the experience of reading braille to iPad through haptic feedback. Excited for what's to come! pic.twitter.com/LpOTFmPmvP— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 5, 2023
Apple WWDC 2023: What To Expect
According to Bloomberg, the highlight of the event will be a mixed-reality headset, likely to be dubbed either the Reality Pro or XR Pro, along with a new xrOS operating system for the device.
Apple is expected to launch new Mac laptops and desktops and software updates including watchOS 10, iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 14.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has invited multiple key, former members of its Technology Development Group, the team behind the mixed reality headset, to the launch.
The device will reportedly cost around $3,000. While the headset will debut on Monday, it won’t go on sale for several more months, as per the Bloomberg report.