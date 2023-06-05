Apple WWDC 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Apple's Event Live?

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from Monday, June 5 onwards.

Apple WWDC 2023 will be held at Apple Park, Cupertino, California.

The much-anticipated event will be held in an online format and will help developers learn about the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, according to Apple.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will kick-start the WWDC 2023 event with a keynote address at 10:30 PM IST.