Apple WWDC 2023 Highlights: Everything Announced At The Developer Conference
The five-day developer's event started with the unveiling of Apple's first-ever mixed-reality headset- Vision Pro.
The Apple WWDC 2023 began on 5 June with a keynote speech by CEO Tim Cook.
The five-day developer's event started with the unveiling of Apple's first-ever mixed-reality headset- Vision Pro. The company also provided previews of upgrades to their major operating systems including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, MacOS 10, watchOS 10, tvOS, and more.
During its address, the iPhone maker announced the release of a new MacBook Air with a 15-inch display, as well as new models of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro featuring advanced features and an M2 Ultra Max processor.
Apple WWDC 2023 Highlights
1. Apple Vision Pro
At this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23), Apple showcased its revolutionary new spatial computer - Vision Pro. This device will completely change the way people interact and engage with digital content, taking them far beyond traditional two-dimensional displays. With a fully three-dimensional interface offering voice, eyes, and hand controls, users can dive into immersive experiences unlike anything created before.
The Vision Pro is powered by visionOS - a world-first spatial operating system designed to make interacting with digital content feel like it is physically present in the user’s space. This gives creatives of all kinds - including developers, filmmakers, artists, and designers – the ability to create powerful installations out in the real world for people to engage with naturally and intuitively. The possibilities are endless for what kind of experiences WWDC23 attendees can offer audiences using this technology.
Apple Vision Pro will be sold at $3,499 in the U.S and will be available early next year on apple.com and at Apple Store locations in the U.S., with more countries coming later next year, the company said.
2. iOS 17 Updates
The latest iOS update, iOS 17, includes improvements to Phone, FaceTime, and Messages, and introduces new features such as StandBy for viewing information at a glance. Additionally, there is a new app called Journal which allows users to reflect on their wellbeing and practice gratitude.
3. MacBook Air
The MacBook Air is designed to provide exceptional power and portability in a slim, lightweight, and fanless package. It is currently the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop and delivers up to 12 times faster performance than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.
4. Mac Studio
Mac Studio offers professionals the ability to create their ideal studio, featuring innovative performance and comprehensive connectivity in a small, desktop-friendly design. The new M2 Max model is also available.
The M2 Ultra from Mac Studio shows a significant increase in performance compared to the previous generation, offering a substantial improvement for users transitioning from older Macs.
5. Mac Pro with M2 Ultra
The Mac Pro has been updated with the M2 Ultra chip, which offers high performance and PCIe expansion. This completes the transition to Apple silicon and enhances the lineup of pro products offered by Apple.
6. watchOS
The watchOS 10 update introduces a redesigned interface for the Apple Watch, featuring new apps, a Smart Stack for relevant widgets, and updated watch faces. It also includes added features for tracking activity, specifically for cyclists and hikers, and a Mindfulness app for logging emotions and moods.
7. iPadOs
iPadOS 17 offers new features for iPad users, including Lock Screen personalization, widget interaction, and enhanced messaging and FaceTime capabilities. Additionally, the Health app is now available on iPad, complete with interactive charts, and HealthKit allows developers to create unique experiences optimized for the iPad screen.
8. macOS Sonoma
macOS Sonoma includes various features that enhance the experience of the advanced desktop operating system, such as the ability to place widgets anywhere. Additionally, the introduction of Game Mode improves the gaming experience on Mac.
9. Facetime
The latest tvOS 17 update for Apple TV 4k now allows FaceTime on the television, enabling engaging conversations with friends and family. Center Stage automatically frames users on the screen as they move around, and Split View allows users to watch shows or movies with their loved ones during a SharePlay session while also seeing everyone on the FaceTime call.
10. Airpods Pro
New software updates coming this fall will bring added capabilities to AirPods Pro (2nd generation), including three new features: Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness. The entire AirPods lineup will also receive new and improved features to enhance calls and Automatic Switching.