Apple WWDC 2023 Highlights: Everything Announced At The Developer Conference

1. Apple Vision Pro

At this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23), Apple showcased its revolutionary new spatial computer - Vision Pro. This device will completely change the way people interact and engage with digital content, taking them far beyond traditional two-dimensional displays. With a fully three-dimensional interface offering voice, eyes, and hand controls, users can dive into immersive experiences unlike anything created before.

The Vision Pro is powered by visionOS - a world-first spatial operating system designed to make interacting with digital content feel like it is physically present in the user’s space. This gives creatives of all kinds - including developers, filmmakers, artists, and designers – the ability to create powerful installations out in the real world for people to engage with naturally and intuitively. The possibilities are endless for what kind of experiences WWDC23 attendees can offer audiences using this technology.

Apple Vision Pro will be sold at $3,499 in the U.S and will be available early next year on apple.com and at Apple Store locations in the U.S., with more countries coming later next year, the company said.