Apple WWDC 2023: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details And What To Expect From Apple's Event
WWDC 23 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements.
Apple has announced that its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 will begin on June 5.
The online event will kick off with a Keynote presentation followed by the State of the Union on Monday. Let's take a look at WWDC 2023 details
Apple WWDC 2023: Date And Time
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held in an online format from June 5 through 9. It will start at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 PM IST) on Monday.
A new era begins. Join us for #WWDC23 on June 5 at 10 a.m. PT.— Apple (@Apple) May 31, 2023
Tap the â¤ï¸ and weâll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/T1pDvEzvys
WWDC 2023 Expectations
At WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to launch iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, and their new AR/VR headset. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the keynote to be "one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours."
Here are his three major focus areas for WWDC 2023:
1. Several new Macs
2. The mixed-reality headset
3. The new OSs.
Apple is planning two new Mac models — labeled internally as Mac 14,13 and Mac 14,14 — that run the M2 Max processor announced in January and a yet-to-be-unveiled M2 Ultra chip, according to a Bloomberg report.
How To Watch Apple WWDC 2023
Apple WWDC 2023 will be live-streamed on Apple's social media handles, Apple's website and YouTube.
"WWDC is one of our favourite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.
“WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!”
Along with announcements shared from the keynote and State of the Union presentations, this year’s online program will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and other developers.