Apple WWDC 2023: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details And What To Expect From Apple's Event

At WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to launch iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, and their new AR/VR headset. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the keynote to be "one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours."

Here are his three major focus areas for WWDC 2023:

1. Several new Macs

2. The mixed-reality headset

3. The new OSs.

Apple is planning two new Mac models — labeled internally as Mac 14,13 and Mac 14,14 — that run the M2 Max processor announced in January and a yet-to-be-unveiled M2 Ultra chip, according to a Bloomberg report.