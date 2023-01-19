Apple To Expand Smart-Home Lineup, Taking On Amazon And Google

Earlier Wednesday, Apple rolled out the new HomePod speaker. The $299 device is revamped version of the original, running the same chip as last year’s Apple Watch. It has an updated media panel on the top and a new sensor for determining the temperature inside of a user’s home. Bloomberg reported that the new speaker was imminent earlier this year. The temperature monitor first appeared in the HomePod mini in 2021, though it wasn’t yet functional at the time.