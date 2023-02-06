Apple’s Latest iPhones Sell at Rare $100-Plus Discounts in China

The discounting emerged around the end of the Lunar New Year season, when retailers gear up for a holiday shopping spree before schools reopen. While it’s unclear how long the cuts may persist, they point to weak demand in the world’s largest smartphone arena just as Apple is counting on a recovery in China. Unusually, the roughly 7% to 9% discounts on the iPhone Pro range mirrored bargains offered on lower-end models, which typically get cut first.