How Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will Work

As with some of Apple’s earlier big bets, the company plans to start slow. It’s aiming to begin early production of the device as soon as February in China and is considering launching the product in the US only to start. The price tag also is expected to limit the product’s appeal, and Apple is already working on a cheaper version — for release in late 2024 or early 2025 — that could be closer to $1,500. That’s what Meta charges for its mixed-reality headset.