Apple Music & Maps Gets New Content Discovery Feature: Check Cities With Feature Availability
The new concert discovery features in Apple Maps and Apple Music will give music fans and artists more ways to connect
Apple Music has introduced concert discovery features in selected cities worldwide, which are now available in both Apple Music and Apple Maps. These features aim to facilitate connections between fans and artists, according to Apple.
Apple Music editors have curated more than 40 new Guides on Maps, highlighting the best venues for live music in various culture hubs worldwide. These hand-picked selections cover over 10 cities and include landmarks like Viennese symphony halls and cutting-edge techno clubs in Brooklyn and Tokyo.
Fans can browse venues' upcoming shows directly from Maps through Shazam's concert discovery module, leveraging concert information from the renowned Bandsintown platform.
The Set lists section on Apple Music features a collection of popular tours, providing fans with the opportunity to listen to set lists and learn more about the shows. Additionally, the app now enables fans to view upcoming concerts in their area via Shazam's concert discovery module.
Here Are The Cities Where This Feature Is Avialable:
Apple Music Guides are now available on Maps, starting today at apple.co/MusicVenues.
The Featured cities are,
Chicago
Detroit
Los Angeles
Nashville
New York City
San Francisco
Berlin
London
Paris
Vienna
Tokyo
Melbourne
Sydney
Mexico City
Apple Music’s Set Lists are available beginning today at apple.co/setlists.