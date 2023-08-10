Apple iPhone 15 Launch Likely On September 12; Here's What To Expect
In his newsletter, Mark Gurman said that the new lineup will mark another stepping stone toward Apple's dream iPhone.
Tech giant Apple will reportedly launch the new iPhone 15 series and the next-generation watches on September 12.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, September 12 event is being prepared as an in-person launch.
Pre-orders for the new iPhones will reportedly begin on September 15.
"Not that there was any doubt, but Sept 12 event is being prepared as an in-person launch. So recorded video + people watching at the Apple campus + hands-on afterwards. Same as the iPhone 14," he tweeted.
In his newsletter dated July 30, Gurman said that the new lineup will mark another stepping stone toward the company’s dream iPhone.
The iPhone 15 series will likely feature the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
What To Expect From The New iPhone Series
There are rumours that Apple is going to equip this year's iPhone 15 Pro models with its new chipset — Apple A17 Bionic.
A report in NDTV Gadgets 360 said that the A17 chip could feature a maximum clock speed of 3.70 GHz. The report cited a leak by Unknownz21 (@URedditor) which said that Apple's new A17 Bionic SoC includes six CPU cores and six GPU cores.
According to Bloomberg, the iPhone 15 and 15 pro lines will get new screens, along with a series of other new features.
The report said that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max displays will be made with a new technology: low-injection pressure over-moulding, or “LIPO” as it’s dubbed inside Apple.
The new iPhone 15 will also feature a USB-C port.
Meanwhile, the new watch lineup is expected to include three tiers: the 41- and 45-millimeter Series 9 models, as well as a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra.
Media reports suggest that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will cost $799 and $899.
Apple is expected to sell the iPhone 15 Pro at $1,099 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max may cost up to $1,299.