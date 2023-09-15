Apple iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro And 15 Pro Max Pre-Booking: Date, Time, Availability And How To Book?

Tech giant Apple released the latest iPhone 15 series at the 'Wonderlust' event on Tuesday. This series comprises iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Both new pro iPhones have a titanium frame in white, gray, black and blue colour options, enhanced cameras and a new 3-nanometer A17 Pro chip.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get a new frosted glass back, the Dynamic Island, last year’s A16 chip and a 48-megapixel back camera.

The pre-booking for the new iPhones will start today (September 15) at 5:30 PM IST with availability beginning Friday, September 22.

"Starting tomorrow, September 15, customers can pre-order Apple’s incredible new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models and choose from a number of financing, delivery, and pickup options offered only in Apple Retail," Apple said in a statement on Thursday.

"Whether online, in-store, or in the Apple Store app, Apple Retail offers an incredible experience for customers to get connected with expert team members, find the product that best suits their needs, and learn how to get the most out of their products," it said.

Apple said that customers can connect with an Apple Retail team member for a 'Shop with a Specialist' session online, or at their local Apple Store, and receive personalised advice on buying and setting up a new device.

By shopping directly at Apple, customers can upgrade to the new iPhone 15 lineup and get great carrier deals and a range of affordable financing options, the company said.

This is the first time ever that the latest models will be available in Apple's stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Customers can expect long queues and loyal customers at the store on the first day of the sale on September 22.

Here is all you need to know about the iPhone 15 series pre-booking: