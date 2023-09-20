Apple iOS 17 Launched: Check New iPhone Features, How To Download And Other Key Details
iOS 17 brings big updates to Phone, Messages and FaceTime that give users new ways to express themselves as they communicate.
Apple has released iOS 17, the latest version of its iPhone operating system.
In a statement, the company said that iOS 17 makes the iPhone even more personal and intuitive with major updates to communication apps; StandBy, a new way to experience the iPhone when it is charging; easier sharing with AirDrop; and more intelligent input that improves the speed and accuracy of typing.
Apple had unveiled the new iOS 17 at the WWDC event in June. Here's all you need to know:
iOS 17 Key Features:
StandBy
StandBy delivers a new full-screen experience with glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance when you turn iPhone on its side while charging.
According to Apple, StandBy is perfect on a desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter, and can be personalised to display a range of clock styles, favourite photos, or widgets, including Smart Stacks, which surface the right widgets at the right time.
StandBy also displays full-screen Live Activities, Siri results, incoming calls, and larger notifications.
Source: support.apple.com
AirDrop and NameDrop
AirDrop makes it easier than ever to share with friends, family, and colleagues. NameDrop, a new AirDrop feature, lets users exchange contact information, including their Contact Poster, simply by bringing their iPhone devices together.
With the same gesture, users can also share content or start SharePlay to listen to music, watch a movie, or play a game while in close proximity. And later this year, AirDrop will add the ability to continue transfers over the internet when a user steps out of AirDrop range.
Source: support.apple.com
Enhanced Keyboard
Improved autocorrect accuracy makes typing even easier by leveraging a powerful transformer-based language model (iPhone 12 and later)
Easier autocorrect editing temporarily underlines corrected words and lets you revert back to what you originally typed with just a tap
Revamped Widgets
Widgets have undergone a makeover, becoming more informative and interactive. You can now place them anywhere on your Home screen, allowing for a more personalized experience.
Source: support.apple.com
Safari Updates
Safari gets a facelift with a new tab bar design, a fresh start page, and support for extensions.
Source: support.apple.com
Contact Posters
This will let you create a special screen that others see when you call them. So, when you make a phone call, the person you're calling sees your Contact Poster on their screen. You can learn how to add or change your photo and poster.
Source: support.apple.com
FaceTime now lets you leave a voice or video message if your friend doesn't pick up your call. While you're on a FaceTime call, you can use hand gestures to make fun things like hearts, confetti, and fireworks appear on the screen. You can also switch your FaceTime call between your iPhone and your Apple TV. It's like passing the call from one device to another.
Source: support.apple.com
Other Notable Features:
Passkeys: A more secure way to sign in to your apps and websites.
Shared Galleries: Easily share photos and videos with family and friends.
Live Text: Translate text in images and videos.
Focus Mode Improvemen/??ts: Filter notifications by Focus mode.
Read everything about the new iOS 17 software update here:
How to Download iOS 17?
Go to Settings.
Select General.
Tap on Software Update.
Click on Download and Install.
Authenticate with your passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID.
Agree to the terms and conditions.
Wait for your iPhone to download and install iOS 17, which may take some time.
Once the installation is complete, your iPhone will restart.
Which iPhones Will Get iOS 17 Update?
Now, not all iPhones can get this new update. Apple has stopped updating some older iPhone models. Here's a list of iPhones that can get iOS 17:
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone SE
(2nd generation or later)