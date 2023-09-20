Apple iOS 17 Launched: Check New iPhone Features, How To Download And Other Key Details

Apple has released iOS 17, the latest version of its iPhone operating system.

In a statement, the company said that iOS 17 makes the iPhone even more personal and intuitive with major updates to communication apps; StandBy, a new way to experience the iPhone when it is charging; easier sharing with AirDrop; and more intelligent input that improves the speed and accuracy of typing.

Apple had unveiled the new iOS 17 at the WWDC event in June. Here's all you need to know: