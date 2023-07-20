'Apple GPT': iPhone Maker Is Building Its Own AI Chatbot, Says Report; Know More

Tech Giant Apple is developing its own artificial intelligence tools to challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman spoke to people aware of the development and reported that Apple has built its own framework to create large language models — the AI-based systems at the heart of new offerings like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

The company has named the framework as “Ajax.” Apple also has created a chatbot service that some engineers call “Apple GPT.”