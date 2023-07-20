'Apple GPT': iPhone Maker Is Building Its Own AI Chatbot, Says Report; Know More
Apple shares gained as much as 2.3% to a record high of $198.23 after Bloomberg reported on the AI effort on Wednesday.
Tech Giant Apple is developing its own artificial intelligence tools to challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman spoke to people aware of the development and reported that Apple has built its own framework to create large language models — the AI-based systems at the heart of new offerings like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.
The company has named the framework as “Ajax.” Apple also has created a chatbot service that some engineers call “Apple GPT.”
Apple's 'Ajax' Framework And 'Apple GPT' Chatbot:
However, at this stage, Apple does not have a clear consumer product strategy for the technology, the report said.
Bloomberg reported that in recent months, the AI push has become a major effort for Apple, with several teams collaborating on the project. The work includes trying to address potential privacy concerns related to the technology.
Concerns Over Falling Behind In AI Technologies
The growing popularity of AI chatbots has motivated Apple to focus on AI advancements, fearing it may be lagging behind competitors in adopting revolutionary AI technologies that could transform smartphone interactions.
To address this, Apple has granted special access to its chatbot app to its employees.
Apple's AI Approach And Privacy Concerns
In contrast to some competitors, Apple has traditionally prioritized user privacy over advanced functionality in its AI offerings.
Although Siri, its primary AI product, has stagnated in recent years, Apple has made strides in other areas like photo and search improvements on the iPhone, Mark Gurman said.
The company now seeks to bridge the gap in generative AI to enhance user experience on its devices. Apple reportedly aims to make a significant AI-related announcement in 2024.
Apple's AI Strategy
Apple CEO Tim Cook has been cautious about AI adoption, acknowledging the potential of the technology but highlighting the need to address certain issues.
Cook believes AI will be integrated into more Apple products on a thoughtful basis, emphasizing the importance of privacy, guardrails, and regulation in the AI space.