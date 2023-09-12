Apple Event 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Launch Of iPhone 15, Watch Series 9 Live?
The most significant new product will be the iPhone 15 Pro line, with more minor refreshes coming to the Apple Watch and AirPods.
Apple's much anticipated 'Wonderlust' launch event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at 10:30 PM IST.
In the company's most important event of the year, Apple will introduce the new iPhone 15 models, new smartwatches and the latest AirPods.
The California-based tech giant has not officially announced anything regarding the upcoming product launches but several media reports have confirmed the rumours.
According to Bloomberg, Apple has more than usual riding on the new iPhone 15 lineup.
Apple is looking to snap several straight quarters of sluggish sales — its longest slump in two decades — and get consumers excited about upgrading again with new features, Bloomberg said.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the most significant new product will be the iPhone 15 Pro line, with more minor refreshes coming to the Apple Watch and the AirPods.
The company also is likely to discuss iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10, its upcoming software updates for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.
Here's how you can watch the event live:
How To Watch iPhone 15 Launch Event Live?
Apple Event 2023 will be streamed live on the company's website at apple.com, Apple TV app and Apple's official YouTube channel. Apple fans can also watch the iPhone 15 launch event live through the embedded link below
The new iPhone 15 models will likely be the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. The four new models will also switch from Lightning to USB-C for wired charging and data transfers.
Mark Gurman reported that Apple has some new colours up its sleeves for both phone lines.
The regular iPhone 15 models will come in pink, black, white, blue and yellow, while the Pro phones will come in gray, black, dark blue and white.
About the new Apple Watches, Gurman said that those will look like last year's models. The standard watches will have the same basic design as the Series 4 introduced in 2018, while the Ultra keeps last year’s inaugural look, he said.
Apple is also planning new materials and colours, though, including the use of more recycled metals and a black Ultra option.
According to a report in NDTV Gadgets 360, Apple enthusiasts can also expect to hear more details about Apple's upcoming operating system updates that are expected to release later this year.