Apple Event 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Launch Of iPhone 15, Watch Series 9 Live?

Apple's much anticipated 'Wonderlust' launch event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at 10:30 PM IST.

In the company's most important event of the year, Apple will introduce the new iPhone 15 models, new smartwatches and the latest AirPods.

The California-based tech giant has not officially announced anything regarding the upcoming product launches but several media reports have confirmed the rumours.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has more than usual riding on the new iPhone 15 lineup.

Apple is looking to snap several straight quarters of sluggish sales — its longest slump in two decades — and get consumers excited about upgrading again with new features, Bloomberg said.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the most significant new product will be the iPhone 15 Pro line, with more minor refreshes coming to the Apple Watch and the AirPods.

The company also is likely to discuss iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10, its upcoming software updates for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Here's how you can watch the event live: