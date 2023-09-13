Apple Event 2023 Highlights: Here's Everything Apple Announced At 'Wonderlust' Event

Apple Event 2023: Apple held its annual September event on Tuesday where it announced a new lineup of products, including the new iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 among others.

The company unveiled four new iPhone models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook touted the new iPhone lineup as a showcase of the company’s recent breakthroughs.

“Our Pro models represent the very best of Apple innovations, advancing features across design, camera, performance and more,” he said.

New Apple Watches were unveiled at the event, with a focus on eco-friendly materials.

Here are all the key takeaways and highlights from the Apple Event 2023