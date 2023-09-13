Apple Event 2023 Highlights: Here's Everything Apple Announced At 'Wonderlust' Event
Apple unveiled exciting new products, including the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods Pro and more.
Apple Event 2023: Apple held its annual September event on Tuesday where it announced a new lineup of products, including the new iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 among others.
The company unveiled four new iPhone models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook touted the new iPhone lineup as a showcase of the company’s recent breakthroughs.
“Our Pro models represent the very best of Apple innovations, advancing features across design, camera, performance and more,” he said.
New Apple Watches were unveiled at the event, with a focus on eco-friendly materials.
Here are all the key takeaways and highlights from the Apple Event 2023
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
Apple launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring an industry-first colour-infused back glass with a stunning, textured matte finish, and a new contoured edge on the aluminium enclosure.
Both models feature the Dynamic Island, and an advanced camera system designed to help users take fantastic photos of everyday moments in their lives, the company said in a press release.
With A16 Bionic for powerful, proven performance; a USB‑C connector; Precision Finding for Find My friends; and industry-leading durability features, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus represent a huge leap forward, Apple said.
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five new colours: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22.
Image Source: Apple
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple debuted the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, designed with aerospace-grade titanium. The company claimed that these are Apple's lightest Pro models ever.
The new design also features contoured edges and a customisable Action button, allowing users to personalise their iPhone experience.
Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that now supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto camera exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max.
A17 Pro unlocks next-level gaming experiences and pro performance. The new USB‑C connector is supercharged with USB 3 speeds — up to 20x faster than USB 2 — and together with new video formats, enables powerful pro workflows that were not possible before, Apple said.
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in four stunning new finishes, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.
Image Source: Apple
Apple Watch Series 9
The company introduced Apple Watch Series 9, bringing new features to the "world’s best-selling watch" and achieving a significant environmental milestone.
According to an official statement, Apple Watch Series 9 is more powerful than ever with the new S9 SiP, which increases performance and capabilities.
Apple Watch Series 9 runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new watch faces, new cycling and hiking features, and tools to support mental health.
For the first time, customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch, representing a significant milestone toward Apple 2030: Apple’s plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.
Image Source: Apple
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers all of the features users love about Ultra, plus the powerful new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, Apple’s brightest display ever, expanded altitude range, on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced capabilities for water adventures.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new cycling experiences, features to help explore the outdoors, and a new watch face — Modular Ultra.
With all the new advancements, Apple Watch Ultra 2 has the same 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.
Image Source: Apple
New AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
The new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging (USB‑C) were announced by Apple on Tuesday.
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are upgraded with USB‑C charging capabilities, additional dust resistance, and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro, Apple said.
With iOS 17, all AirPods Pro (2nd generation) level up with access to new audio experiences like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness, the company added.
Image Source: Apple
Apple's First Carbon Neutral Products
Apple announced its first-ever carbon neutral products in the Apple Watch lineup.
The company said that innovations in design and clean energy have driven dramatic reductions in product emissions of over 75% for each carbon neutral Apple Watch.
"This milestone marks a major step in the company’s journey toward its ambitious Apple 2030 goal to make every product carbon neutral by the end of the decade, including the entire global supply chain and the lifetime use of every device Apple makes," a statement said.
Image Source: Apple