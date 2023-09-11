Apple Event 2023: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details And What To Expect

Apple's most awaited event of the year is set to take place this week. The California based tech giant will introduce the iPhone 15 series, new smartwatches and the latest AirPods.

In June, at the WWDC 2023, the company unveiled Apple Vision Pro along with three Macs.

"The new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop, while Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra, and Mac Pro with M2 Ultra are the most powerful Macs ever made," Apple had said.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple won't introduce a flashy new product category like the Vision Pro headset at the event dubbed "Wonderlust" but the combination of the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods remains the core of the company’s ecosystem.

Here is all you need to know about the Apple Event 2023: