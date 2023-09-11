Apple Event 2023: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details And What To Expect
According to a Bloomberg report, Apple won't introduce a flashy new product category like the Vision Pro headset at the event.
Apple's most awaited event of the year is set to take place this week. The California based tech giant will introduce the iPhone 15 series, new smartwatches and the latest AirPods.
In June, at the WWDC 2023, the company unveiled Apple Vision Pro along with three Macs.
"The new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop, while Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra, and Mac Pro with M2 Ultra are the most powerful Macs ever made," Apple had said.
According to a Bloomberg report, Apple won't introduce a flashy new product category like the Vision Pro headset at the event dubbed "Wonderlust" but the combination of the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods remains the core of the company’s ecosystem.
Here is all you need to know about the Apple Event 2023:
Join us for a special #AppleEvent on September 12 at 10 a.m. PT.— Apple (@Apple) August 31, 2023
Tap the â¤ï¸ and weâll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/dQLzRfEVVq
Apple Event 2023: Date and Time
The Apple event will kick off from the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California on September 12 at 10:30 PM IST.
Apple Event 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch iPhone 15 Launch Live?
The Apple Event 2023 will be live-streamed on Apple's website and official YouTube channel. The event can be watched live through the embedded link below:
Apple Event 2023: What to Expect
According to Bloomberg, the "most significant new product" will be the iPhone 15 Pro line, with more minor refreshes coming to the Apple Watch and the AirPods.
Apple also is likely to discuss iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10, its upcoming software updates for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.
The company is reportedly planning to debut four models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max. The new iPhones will also switch from Lightning to USB-C for wired charging and data transfers.
The regular iPhone 15 models will come in pink, black, blue and yellow colour options while the Pro phones are expected to come in gray, black, dark blue and white.
Apple is also planning to launch two watches in the Apple Watch Series 9. The watches will get their first new chip since the Series 6 got a processor jump in 2020, the Bloomberg report said.