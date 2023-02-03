Apple, Alphabet And Amazon Hurt As Economic Slump Crimps Demand

Each of the big tech companies reporting Thursday also underscored the ways they’re working to move past the slump. Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai leaned heavily into artificial intelligence as a way to improve search results and other products. Starting this year, DeepMind, a division focused on AI research, will be included in Alphabet’s corporate costs. That will show how the technology is being incorporated into other businesses — rather than just Alphabet’s “Other Bets” division — the company said.