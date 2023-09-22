'Another India Milestone,' Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar As Sale Of 'Made In India' iPhone 15 Begins
We expect iPhone 15 to be exported from India to the world soon, the Union Minister said.
The sale of Apple's newly launched iPhone 15 series began on Friday in India and other countries.
This is the first time that Apple has made the India-built iPhone 15 available in the country and other parts of the world on the global sales debut day.
Reacting to the development, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said this is "another India milestone."
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology posted images of the new made-in-India iPhones and wrote, "Tremendous feat for PM Narendra Modiji's visionary PLI Scheme."
"Apple's latest #MakeInIndia iPhone 15 now available across the country on the first day, simultaneously with its global launch. Indians now accessing the latest products without waiting. We expect iPhone 15 to be exported from India to the world soon. Congratulations, Team Apple," Chandrasekhar said.
Tremendous feat for PM @narendramodi ji's visionary PLI Scheme. @Apple 's latest #MakeInIndia iPhone 15 now available across the country on the first day, simultaneously with its global launch.
On September 12, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 15 series which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The pre-booking for the new iPhones started on September 15 in India.
iPhone 15 Series: Prices And Colour Variants
Phone 15: From Rs 79,900
iPhone 15 Plus: From Rs 89,900
iPhone 15 Pro: Rs 1,34,900
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Rs 1,59,900
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five new colours: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in four new finishes, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.
iPhone 15 Series: Storage Options
iPhone 15: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512GB.
iPhone 15 Plus: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512GB
iPhone 15 Pro: 128 GB, 256 GB 512GB and 1 TB
iPhone 15 Pro Max: 128 GB, 256 GB 512GB and 1 TB
So far, the new devices have fared well for Apple, based on the initial online sales of the product, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
According to the report, the iPhone 15 Pro has seen strong early demand while the company’s other new products have gotten more muted response online.
The regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, in addition to the new AirPods with a USB-C case, Apple Watch ULTRA 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 are still seeing strong availability, aside from certain Apple Watch band configurations, the report said.