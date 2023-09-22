'Another India Milestone,' Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar As Sale Of 'Made In India' iPhone 15 Begins

The sale of Apple's newly launched iPhone 15 series began on Friday in India and other countries.

This is the first time that Apple has made the India-built iPhone 15 available in the country and other parts of the world on the global sales debut day.

Reacting to the development, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said this is "another India milestone."

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology posted images of the new made-in-India iPhones and wrote, "Tremendous feat for PM Narendra Modiji's visionary PLI Scheme."

"Apple's latest #MakeInIndia iPhone 15 now available across the country on the first day, simultaneously with its global launch. Indians now accessing the latest products without waiting. We expect iPhone 15 to be exported from India to the world soon. Congratulations, Team Apple," Chandrasekhar said.