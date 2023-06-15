A Chatbot That Won't Take Bribes for Giving Advice Is a Hit in India

Removing language and tech barriers is particularly important in India, where about 16% of people live in poverty, according to the United Nations. The world's most populous nation is positioning itself to be fully open to AI developments, in contrast to China, which bars the use of ChatGPT, and the US and the UK, which are studying how to regulate AI. India’s ministers say the country is in no rush to bring in regulations, and instead may find ways to innovate and use the technology to level-up language, education and cultural inequalities.