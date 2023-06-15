Amazon Prime Lite Launched In India: Price, Benefits And Other Details
The key perks of this plan comprises discounted two-day delivery, and Prime Early Access with additional perks.
Amazon has introduced a new annual membership plan for its subscribers - Prime Lite. It is a narrowed-down version of the regular Prime membership.
Amazon Prime Lite is priced at Rs 999 per year and is Rs 500 cheaper than the regular Annual Prime membership.
Amazon Prime Lite Benefits
All Prime Lite members can enjoy two-day free delivery along with standard delivery. They can avail Rs 25 cashback on certain No-Rush shipping to certain addresses.
Eligible Amazon Prime Lite members can get 5% cashback on using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card and 2% cashback on Gift and Digital Cards.
Members can stream unlimited videos, TV shows, and movies from India and worldwide on 2 devices with ads in HD quality.
This membership offers early access to exclusive deals on the Amazon website in India. Users can easily access Prime-exclusive deals of the day at their fingertips.
Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite
On the contrary, Amazon Prime members can enjoy the additional advantage of no-cost EMI, and six months free screen replacements. They can leverage family offers and free gaming offers from third parties.
Prime members have an additional perk of free Amazon reading and music at their convenience. They can enjoy uninterruptible video streaming with no ads across six devices.
Unlike its competitors, Amazon offers tailored and customer-friendly plan options to its customers.