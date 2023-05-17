All For AI, AI For All: Here's How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform India

2023 will likely go down in history books as a watershed year in the application of artificial intelligence, what with OpenAI’s ChatGPT hitting 100 million monthly active users — making history — and Meta open-sourcing ImageBind AI, that aims to mimic human imagination and perception. If insights from studies and reports are to be believed, AI could be the principal driver of innovation in years to come and the primary technology vehicle through which the world will derive value from data.

Even as the world utilises AI in different applications ranging from defence to self-driving cars to robotics, in the Indian context, AI is being projected as a technology for all. The Indian government is aiming to leverage AI, predominantly for inclusive development and social empowerment, to improve manufacturing, productivity, and healthcare, and enable new agricultural technologies and power sustainability.

Here’s a look at the uses for AI and its potential to contribute to the Indian economy.