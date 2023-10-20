Airtel Launches Integrated Omnichannel Cloud Platform For Contact Centre-As-A-Service

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of Airtel CCaaS—contact centre-as-a-service—an industry-first omni-channel cloud platform that offers an integrated experience for enterprise contact centre solutions.

Currently, businesses with contact centre requirements need to source voice, cloud, and software separately from multiple vendors, resulting in increased capital and time investments. Airtel said that its CCaaS offering will enable enterprises to reduce these investments significantly, as the platform unifies voice-as-a-service, cloud, and contact centre software from various providers. The platform will allow enterprises to deploy contact centre solutions quickly and keep monthly costs in check, Airtel said.

“The lack of a unified platform for contact centre solutioning has been an industry issue. Our innovative CCaaS offering combines the best of voice, cloud, and software to simplify contact centre management at an affordable cost,” said Abhishek Biswal, head of digital products and services at Airtel Business.

Airtel CCaaS will allow enterprises to handle inbound and outbound calls in addition to call routing, call queuing, conference calling, call redirecting and monitoring on cloud, accessible across different office locations, the company said.

According to Airtel, the unified platform will allow businesses to avoid multi-vendor setups for sourcing services and eliminate the need for enterprises to close regulatory compliances and the challenge of longer wait time during troubleshooting requirements, which involve higher capital, operational expenses and time investments and limit easy scaling to various locations.