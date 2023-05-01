AI Chatbots Have Been Used To Create Dozens Of News Content Farms

Google added that after Bloomberg got in touch, it removed ads from serving on some individual pages across the sites, and in instances where the company found pervasive violations, it removed ads from the websites entirely. Google said that the presence of AI-generated content is not inherently a violation of its ad policies, but that it evaluates content against their existing publisher policies. And it said that using automation — including AI — to generate content with the purpose of manipulating ranking in search results violates the company’s spam policies. The company regularly monitors abuse trends within its ads ecosystem and adjusts its policies and enforcement systems accordingly, it said.