After Elon Musk's Dig, Here's What Mark Zuckerberg Posted On Threads App After 7 Days

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday took a dig at his competitor and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over his new Threads app.

The recently launched app, considered as a rival to Twitter crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of its launch.

A Twitter user on July 16 mentioned that Mark Zuckerberg has not posted on his new app since six days. "Did he give up on it already?" he asked.

Responding to his tweet, Elon Musk said, "He doesn’t seem to care about his new product."