After Elon Musk's Dig, Here's What Mark Zuckerberg Posted On Threads App After 7 Days
Mark Zuckerberg's post on Threads has received more than 40,000 likes and over 3000 replies in 12 hours.
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday took a dig at his competitor and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over his new Threads app.
The recently launched app, considered as a rival to Twitter crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of its launch.
A Twitter user on July 16 mentioned that Mark Zuckerberg has not posted on his new app since six days. "Did he give up on it already?" he asked.
Responding to his tweet, Elon Musk said, "He doesn’t seem to care about his new product."
Now, it looks like Zuckerberg heard Elon Musk and has uploaded a new post on Threads. With a picture of a lake, Zuckerberg wrote, "Calm morning on the lake before another big week ahead."
Source: Mark Zuckerberg Threads account
Elon Musk also responded to this post by saying, "He’s really burning the midnight oil lol"
Mark Zuckerberg launched the Threads app on July 6. "Instagram is where billions of people around the world connect over photos and videos. Our vision with Threads is to take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas," Meta said in an official statement.
Elon Musk reacted to the launch of Threads by responding to a user's tweet who claimed that the new app was built by copy-pasting from Twitter. Musk replied with a laughing emoticon.
Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg also took a dig at Elon Musk's platform by posting a meme on his Twitter account. This was his first tweet in over a decade. The Meta chief posted the iconic Spider-Man facing off meme without a caption.