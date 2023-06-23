BQPrimeTechnologyAdaniConneX Raises $213 Million For Data-Centre Portfolio
ADVERTISEMENT

AdaniConneX Raises $213 Million For Data-Centre Portfolio

The funds will be utilised for upcoming data-centre portfolio in Chennai and Noida.

23 Jun 2023, 12:10 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

AdaniConneX Ltd., the 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd. and EdgeConneX Inc., has raised $213 million for its under-construction data-centre asset portfolio.

The funds—raised through a senior debt facility with participation from international banks—will be utilised to finance the upcoming data-centre portfolio of 67 MW in Noida and Chennai. This includes the first phase of 'Chennai 1' campus with a 17 MW capacity and Noida campus of 50 MW, according to a statement on Friday.

"The construction facility is the key ingredient of AdaniConneX capital management plan, providing the pathway for us to deliver on-time a reliable and sustainable data center capacity of 1 GW by 2030," said Jeyakumar Janakaraj, chief executive officer of AdaniConneX.

"Leveraging Adani's proven infrastructure experience and EdgeConneX data center record, we are keen to play an integral and pivotal role - bringing in a digital revolution," said Edmund Wilson, EdgeConneX CEO and director of AdaniConneX.

The Adani Enterprises stock was trading 5.87% lower at Rs 2,255.15 apiece as of 11.53 am, compared to 0.14% dip in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT