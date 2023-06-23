AdaniConneX Raises $213 Million For Data-Centre Portfolio

AdaniConneX Ltd., the 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd. and EdgeConneX Inc., has raised $213 million for its under-construction data-centre asset portfolio.

The funds—raised through a senior debt facility with participation from international banks—will be utilised to finance the upcoming data-centre portfolio of 67 MW in Noida and Chennai. This includes the first phase of 'Chennai 1' campus with a 17 MW capacity and Noida campus of 50 MW, according to a statement on Friday.

"The construction facility is the key ingredient of AdaniConneX capital management plan, providing the pathway for us to deliver on-time a reliable and sustainable data center capacity of 1 GW by 2030," said Jeyakumar Janakaraj, chief executive officer of AdaniConneX.

"Leveraging Adani's proven infrastructure experience and EdgeConneX data center record, we are keen to play an integral and pivotal role - bringing in a digital revolution," said Edmund Wilson, EdgeConneX CEO and director of AdaniConneX.

The Adani Enterprises stock was trading 5.87% lower at Rs 2,255.15 apiece as of 11.53 am, compared to 0.14% dip in the S&P BSE Sensex.