Acer's Sooraj Balakrishnan Says Brand Puts People At The Centre Of Everything They Do

Acer has come a long way from being a traditional brand to one that fits in the digital era, said Sooraj, adding that the pandemic helped the transition to digital and in the adoption of marketing technology tools. The company puts people at the centre of everything it does, and understanding the customer journey—from the first interaction with the brand to completion of the transaction—has helped Acer tailor not just marketing, but also its products and services according to the requirements of customers.

“The dependency on third-party cookies will need to be reduced, and marketers must leverage their first-party data through the website to get insights, deliver relevant communication, and personalise and improve user experience,” said Sooraj. Artificial intelligence (AI) can play an important role in this.

In a segment where the life cycle of products is long and the customer is likely to interact with the brand again only after a few years, understanding your customer and personalising your offerings become all the more important. An omni-channel system, enabled by technology, can help ensure that the customer is not lost, said Sooraj.