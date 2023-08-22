Acer's Sooraj Balakrishnan Says Brand Puts People At The Centre Of Everything They Do
Acer’s Sooraj Balakrishnan speaks about the brand’s journey, customer-centricity and how it is leveraging technology
Welcome to BQ Prime Brandsmiths, conversations at the intersection of business, brands, marketing, and technology. In this episode, we feature Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head Of Marketing at Acer India Pvt., in conversation with Ivor Soans, Editor-Special Features, BQ Prime, discussing the evolution and growth of one of the oldest tech companies, Acer, from a traditional to an omni-central brand in the digital era, the importance of customer-centricity, how AI can help personalise user experiences, shifting from third-party cookies to first-party data, and winning back customers in the tech segment, which has a long product life cycle.
Acer has come a long way from being a traditional brand to one that fits in the digital era, said Sooraj, adding that the pandemic helped the transition to digital and in the adoption of marketing technology tools. The company puts people at the centre of everything it does, and understanding the customer journey—from the first interaction with the brand to completion of the transaction—has helped Acer tailor not just marketing, but also its products and services according to the requirements of customers.
“The dependency on third-party cookies will need to be reduced, and marketers must leverage their first-party data through the website to get insights, deliver relevant communication, and personalise and improve user experience,” said Sooraj. Artificial intelligence (AI) can play an important role in this.
In a segment where the life cycle of products is long and the customer is likely to interact with the brand again only after a few years, understanding your customer and personalising your offerings become all the more important. An omni-channel system, enabled by technology, can help ensure that the customer is not lost, said Sooraj.