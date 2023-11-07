Accenture, Salesforce Partner To Help Life Sciences Firms Drive Differentiation With AI

Professional services company Accenture and cloud-based software company Salesforce Inc. have announced a collaboration to help life sciences organisations create sustainable value and drive growth.

Together, the companies are investing in the development of Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud, which will feature new innovations, assets and accelerators powered by data and artificial intelligence, Accenture said.

The companies will leverage their generative AI acceleration hub to develop new solutions and use cases for Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. According to Accenture, the companies will also use Salesforce Data Cloud and Einstein AI—Salesforce's generative AI technology for customer relationship management—to help increase productivity and enhance experiences for healthcare professionals and patients.

According to Accenture Research, the accelerated adoption of data and analytics capabilities to fuel decisions and operations is a top investment priority for 58% of life sciences companies. "The rapid pace of science and technology advancements is making treatment decisions more complex. Data and AI will drive differentiation around how life sciences organisations engage with their customers," Emma McGuigan, senior managing director at Accenture, said.

The collaboration will "help organisations establish a digital foundation to support omni-channel experiences across sales, service and marketing with data and intelligence at the core," McGuigan said.