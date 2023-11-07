Accenture, Salesforce Partner To Help Life Sciences Firms Drive Differentiation With AI
The companies will jointly develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud, powered by data and AI.
Professional services company Accenture and cloud-based software company Salesforce Inc. have announced a collaboration to help life sciences organisations create sustainable value and drive growth.
Together, the companies are investing in the development of Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud, which will feature new innovations, assets and accelerators powered by data and artificial intelligence, Accenture said.
The companies will leverage their generative AI acceleration hub to develop new solutions and use cases for Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. According to Accenture, the companies will also use Salesforce Data Cloud and Einstein AI—Salesforce's generative AI technology for customer relationship management—to help increase productivity and enhance experiences for healthcare professionals and patients.
According to Accenture Research, the accelerated adoption of data and analytics capabilities to fuel decisions and operations is a top investment priority for 58% of life sciences companies. "The rapid pace of science and technology advancements is making treatment decisions more complex. Data and AI will drive differentiation around how life sciences organisations engage with their customers," Emma McGuigan, senior managing director at Accenture, said.
The collaboration will "help organisations establish a digital foundation to support omni-channel experiences across sales, service and marketing with data and intelligence at the core," McGuigan said.
"Accenture's deep understanding of the pharma and medtech spaces and their current work to transform patient experiences will help us create new innovation for life sciences companies and in the new development of Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud," Amit Khanna, general manager, health and life sciences, Salesforce, said.
Accenture and Salesforce have worked with Cencora, a pharmaceutical solutions provider that offers integrated support, including patient services, across the pharmaceutical development and commercialisation journey. With Life Sciences Cloud, the companies will help Cencora utilise data and insights to modernise patient engagement with a digital-first capability at scale.
Cencora will leverage technologies like generative AI to “deliver solutions that reduce potential barriers along the treatment journey and meet the needs of our biopharma partners, healthcare providers and the patients they serve", Shannon Coven, senior vice president of Cencora, said.
Accenture and Salesforce have developed various assets and accelerators, including a patient services Health Cloud assessment framework. The framework evaluates legacy pharma patient services solutions to generate insights and a value case for Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud, Accenture said.
The companies have also jointly created the pharmaceutical Data Cloud and Einstein AI accelerator, which uses generative AI to provide a holistic view of provider and patient data. It suggests the most important messages to be delivered to the patient during the next interaction.
Accenture said that it will continue to develop complementary tools and methodologies to help clients test and pilot the new capabilities of Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud.