Accenture Results A Negative Read-Through For Indian IT: Brokerages

It doesn't help the cause when the leader of a flock goes astray, especially when the herd itself is lost in the mist.

Accenture Plc., the bellwether of India's $245-billion IT services industry, has revised lower its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal ending Aug. 31. The development comes at a time when the sector itself is staring at a washout for the full year.

Revenue of the world's biggest IT company by market capitalisation rose 3% year-on-year to $16.6 billion in the three months ended May 31, according to a statement on Thursday. That compares with the $16.5-billion consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.