Accenture Invests In Writer To Accelerate Enterprise Use Of Generative AI In Content

Accenture has made an investment in Writer—a platform using generative artificial intelligence—to help enterprises create and shape content in the ways people are already familiar with.

Writer is designed to help organisations deploy AI-driven applications that can increase productivity and drive significant business impact across enterprise functions—including support, operations, product, sales, human resources and marketing, Accenture said in a release. Enterprises can integrate generative AI into their content creation and other workflows as well as securely generate insights from their internal data.

“Our continued investments in generative AI platforms will empower clients across all industries to transform how they create, personalise and distribute content at pace, but also safely, securely and with brand integrity,” said Baiju Shah, chief strategy officer of Accenture Song. Writer’s enterprise-ready platform will help organisations capitalise on a wide range of use cases across marketing and sales, he said.

At Accenture, marketing and communications professionals use Writer to generate written content, synthesise various content and align writing to voice and brand guidelines. According to Accenture, the company started using Writer in 2021 to augment its writing proficiency and is now scaling Writer’s generative AI capabilities internally, while also preparing to offer them to clients as part of its existing capabilities.

"Generative AI tools like Writer can drive greater creativity. As we continue to expand the use of AI across our global marketing and communications function, the opportunities to enhance content creation, productivity and our entire marketing model are boundless,” said Jill Kramer, chief marketing and communications officer at Accenture.

Writer enables organisations to execute generative AI use cases designed to meet their specific workflow needs. These AI-driven applications are securely integrated with an organisation’s own on-premise systems or private clouds, using their own proprietary data and conforming to their specific style and brand guidelines.

According to Accenture Research, up to 40% of all working hours will be impacted by large language models, and 98% of global executives agree that AI foundation models will play an important role in their organisations’ strategies in the next three to five years.

"Enterprises want impactful and secure generative AI applications, they want them integrated into their tools and workflows, and they want it soon. Writer is the only full-stack generative AI platform, and that is why our customers’ generative AI use cases actually make it to production,” said May Habib, chief executive officer and co-founder of Writer.