US Senator Uses ChatGPT For Opening Remarks At A Hearing On AI
(Bloomberg) -- US Senator Richard Blumenthal opened a hearing on AI with a recording of his voice describing the risks of this emerging technology.
“Too often we have seen what happens when technology outpaces regulation,” he said. “The unbridled exploitation of personal data, the proliferation of disinformation and the deepening of societal inequalities.”
But he didn’t write it and he didn’t record it.
Drawing chuckles from the hearing room on Tuesday, the Connecticut Democrat said the text was written by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and the audio was a voice application trained on his speeches on the Senate floor.
All eyes turned to Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, who was sitting at the witness table, ready to provide testimony, alongside IBM’s Chief Privacy and Trust Officer Christina Montgomery.
Blumenthal said it was amazing that artificial intelligence could produce such a realistic audio clip, as he went on to actually read the rest of his opening statement. But he said the potential applications were potentially terrifying.
“What if I’d asked it, and what if it had provided an endorsement of Ukraine surrendering or Vladmir Putin’s leadership?” Blumenthal said. “The prospect is scary.”
Blumenthal was speaking in the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law, which was hosting Tuesday’s hearing.
