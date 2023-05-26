73% Of Indian Organisations Hit By Ransomware Attacks Last Year: Report

The report also shows the root causes and outcomes from the ransomware attacks. The most common cause was found to be exploited vulnerability (in 35% of cases), followed by compromised credentials (in 33% of cases). As to consequences, in 77% of global ransomware attacks against the organisations surveyed, hackers were successful in data encryption, which was slightly lower than the 80% reported the previous year.

"Although dipping slightly from the previous year, the rate of encryption remains high at 77%, which is certainly concerning," said Chester Wisniewski, field chief technology officer at Sophos.

According to the report, the education sector was the worst hit globally. Of the higher and lower education organisations surveyed, 79% and 80%, respectively, reported that they were hit by ransomware attacks.

In a positive finding, 44% of organisations paid the ransom to retrieve their data from hackers, a significant drop from 78% the previous year. Larger organisations were found to be more inclined to pay the ransom because they may have standalone cyber insurance policy that covers ransom payments.

Ransomware is a type of malware attack in which hackers usually lock and encrypt sensitive data or critical files of an organisation or user, threatening to block access to it, make it public or hold it hostage unless a ransom is paid. To avoid data leaks and restore access, a lot of organisations end up paying the ransom.

The report also found that when organisations paid a ransom for data decryption, they ended up additionally doubling their recovery costs ($750,000 in recovery costs versus $375,000 for organisations that employed backups to get their data back).