60% Of Cyberattacks On Industrial Sector Led By State-Affiliated Groups: Rockwell Automation

Nearly 60% of cyberattacks against the industrial sector are led by state-affiliated actors and often unintentionally enabled by internal personnel (about 33% of the time), according to a report by industrial automation company Rockwell Automation.

This corroborates other industry research showing that operational technology/industrial control system security incidents are increasing in volume and frequency and are targeting critical infrastructure, such as energy producers.

The report, Anatomy of 100+ Cybersecurity Incidents in Industrial Operations, was based on a global study conducted by Cyentia Institute. The study analysed 122 cybersecurity events that included a direct compromise of OT and/or ICS operations, collecting and reviewing nearly 100 data points for each incident.

“Energy, critical manufacturing, water treatment and nuclear facilities are among the types of critical infrastructure industries under attack in the majority of reported incidents," Mark Cristiano, commercial director of global cybersecurity services at Rockwell Automation, said.