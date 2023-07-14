51% Indians Fear Job Loss Due To AI: Ipsos Survey

Almost six in 10 urban Indians are nervous about the impact of artificial intelligence on products and services, while one out of two Indians fear that AI will replace their current jobs, according to a survey by market research firm Ipsos Global Advisor.

Of those surveyed, 51% felt that AI is likely to replace their current jobs, even as around 62% said that AI is likely to impact and transform their jobs. Up to 65% of urban Indians said they expect that changes will happen in their daily lives, over the next three to five years due to products and services using AI.

Globally, more than one in two citizens (52%) said products and services that use AI make them nervous. On average, 57% of global workers expect AI to change the way they do their current job, and 36% expect AI to replace their current job, according to the survey.

These findings are from the Ipsos survey conducted among 22,816 adults across 31 countries. The survey sheds light on the evolving global perceptions and expectations around AI, revealing excitement and apprehension about its potential impact on various aspects of life.

Awareness Around AI

Awareness around AI is higher among urban Indians than among those globally. More than two thirds of Indians (64%) claim to have a good understanding of AI, and 62% claim to know which products and services use AI. Globally, around half (51%) said they know about products and services using AI.

The survey found that even though AI is becoming increasingly prevalent, there hasn't been a corresponding increase in consumer awareness of the role AI plays in different technologies they use daily. The reported understanding of AI has only slightly increased over the past 18 months.

Feelings About AI

A higher number of Indians surveyed displayed positive sentiment towards AI, with 65% believing products and services using AI have more benefits than drawbacks. While 66% of Indians claim to be excited about products and services using AI, 58% were also nervous about AI-integrated products and services.

Globally, about half of the respondents agreed that AI-based products and services have more benefits than drawbacks (54%) and are excited about them (also 54%).

There is also cautious optimism around AI. Of the urban Indians polled, 64% said they trust companies using AI to protect their personal data, 67% trust AI to not discriminate among people, and 67% showed equal trust in companies using AI and non-AI companies.

Views are polarised on whether or not AI would make things better in the next three to five years. In India, 57% expect the time taken to get things done will improve due to AI. One in two Indians (50%) expect their health will improve due to AI, 48% said AI will make their jobs better and 54% believe the Indian economy will improve due to AI. Also, 57% expect AI will improve entertainment.

“Our survey presents interesting views around AI across the 31 markets polled and particularly for India—while on one hand, there is urgency in adoption of AI and positive sentiment around the positive impact of AI on day-to-day life, there is also fear palpable around the impact of AI on jobs and how it could lead to disruption," said Amit Adarkar, chief executive officer at Ipsos India.