44% Of CPG Leaders Pushing Digital Transformation For Quality: Rockwell Automation

A study by industrial automation and digital transformation company Rockwell Automation shows that 42% of consumer packaged goods businesses are accelerating their digital transformation to keep pace with competitors, while 44% are doing so to improve quality.

The global study—State of Smart Manufacturing: CPG Edition—encompasses the responses of 216 CPG leaders across 13 of the leading manufacturing countries.

The study emphasises the evolution of the CPG industry and includes manufacturers in home and personal care, and food and beverage domains. It highlights areas such as balancing quality and profitable growth, impact of process automation, adoption of smart manufacturing, and the role of technology in mitigating risks, improving quality, keeping up with competition and maintaining business continuity.

Key Highlights

Some of the key findings from the study include:

52% of CPG manufacturers see inflation as their biggest external obstacle in 2023.

On an average, CPG businesses invest just over one-fifth of their operating budget on technology.

The top three technology investments are cloud (45%), supply chain planning (42%) and cyber security (41%).

57% of businesses are using software to automate processes, while 63% are using it to improve tracking of corporate data.

To address labour shortages, 48% of CPG leaders are increasing process automation.

90% of CPG manufacturers believe they will maintain or increase the size of their workforce as a result of technology, with 38% expecting to repurpose their existing workforce, and 29% believing that more workers will have to be hired due to technology adoption.

31% of CPG manufacturers report that smart manufacturing initiatives have helped deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and keep pace with market transformations. Additionally, 28% said smart manufacturing is helping them mitigate cyber security risks.

95% of CPG manufacturers have environmental, social and governance initiatives in place, with 44% pursuing sustainability and ESG initiatives as a competitive differentiator.

The study found that technology is increasingly being seen as the answer to many of the challenges that the CPG leaders face. The single-most common way that CPG leaders are mitigating risk—both internally and externally—is by adopting new technology.

“The CPG industry has been hit hard by a perfect storm of challenges over the last year, with disruptions in the supply chain, a shortage of workers, and inflation, all contributing to a dramatic impact on businesses. Adapting to these changes requires agility, innovation and a willingness to embrace new ways of working to survive and thrive in these uncertain times,” said Lee Coffey, Strategic Marketing Manager, consumer packaged goods at Rockwell Automation.