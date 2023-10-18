3i Infotech Partners With Databricks To Drive Business Value With Lakehouse Platform

Information technology company 3i Infotech Ltd. has partnered with data and artificial intelligence solutions provider Databricks to drive business value by unifying data and AI on a single platform. Through this partnership, 3i Infotech, which has a foothold in the banking, financial services and insurance industry, aims at becoming the one-stop business solution for Databricks’ cognitive services.

Through 3i Infotech’s traction and delivery in technologies like application automation analytics, cloud and future tech, the partnership will leverage the capability of Databricks platform. Together, the companies will offer a comprehensive solution in an attempt to accelerate digital transformation, enhance data-driven decision-making, and drive innovation for enterprises.

“Our primary focus will be initially to serve India and the Middle East markets where we have a huge footprint of BFSI customers, while also scaling our services across the country’s key sectors and businesses,” said Rishi Agrawal, chief technology officer at 3i Infotech.

Databricks’ Lakehouse platform unifies data, analytics and AI so that businesses can govern, manage and derive insights from enterprise data and build their own AI solutions faster. “Through this strategic partnership with a data lakehouse leader like Databricks, we will be able to deploy a very differentiated offering to our customers,” added Agrawal.

Anil Bhasin, vice president and country manager for Databricks India, said, “We believe the country’s transformation lies within the transformation of core sectors and businesses in India. We look forward to combining our expertise to help more Indian companies move from legacy to innovation, and to ultimately improve their revenue growth.”