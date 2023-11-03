16 Million Indians Need To Be Upskilled In AI, Automation: ServiceNow

Artificial intelligence and automation will require 16.2 million (approx. 1.6 crore) workers in India to reskill and upskill while also creating 4.7 million new technology jobs, research by ServiceNow and Pearson has found.

Job postings in India that require ServiceNow platform technical skills grew 39% in the past year—the fastest in the world, according to labour market data from Lightcast—with Bengaluru seeing the highest demand for talent of any city, globally.

India's digital skill ecosystem is also poised to grow, with ServiceNow’s research revealing that additional application developers (75,000), data analysts (70,000), platform owners (65,000), product owners (65,000) and implementation engineers (55,000) will be needed by 2027, to meet the tech deficit.

The research by ServiceNow analysed the current status of India's workforce, impact of AI and automation across industries and roadmap to how stakeholders can equip the workforce with the relevant digital skills to bridge the demand supply gap.

"India’s decision makers and industry stalwarts understand the potential of AI. The pace of progress has never been swifter, with businesses driving large‑scale transformation across diverse industry sectors that will play a decisive role in India's rise towards a $1 trillion digital economy," Kamolika Gupta Peres, managing director of ServiceNow Indian subcontinent, said.