Income Tax Data: Income Mobility Of India’s Rich Is On the Climb

There could be a combination of factors behind the rise in tax filers, from better data collection to more compliance measures that necessitate declaring all sources of income, according to Kuldip Kumar, partner at Mainstay Tax Advisors LLP.

"It could be a combination of various factors, viz., the government now having easy access to all the financial details of tax payers, including overseas financial assets, by virtue of an information sharing agreement with a number of countries," he said.

He also notes that the growth of the Indian capital market since the pandemic period also adds to the statistic, as it would have benefited the high-net-worth individuals who had investments in stocks or mutual funds.

However, this is still not an accurate picture of high-net-worth individuals, according to Kumar.

"...The number of taxpayers in that category, nearly 5 lakh (in FY23), may still not satisfy the government, as against the number of luxury cars running on Indian roads and the individuals undertaking foreign travel," he said.

Only a little over 5 lakh individual return of income filers during FY23 have disclosed income above Rs 50 lakh, says Bahroze Kamdin, partner, Deloitte India.

"The number of such filers has grown post-pandemic years, and their share of the sum of the gross total income of all individual filers has also grown. However, it is still minuscule, at just around 0.77% of total individual filers during FY23," she said.

Kumar expects that the government will use the latest technologies and automated processes with the aid of artificial intelligence to tighten compliance.

"We are already seeing the salaried class getting notices, where there is suspicion of fake claims in the returns. We may see further growth in these income brackets going forward too, because of the tightening of compliance and India's growth story in the times to come," Kumar of Mainstay Tax Advisors said.