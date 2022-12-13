Gaming Companies Evade Rs 23,000 Crore GST From April 2019; Come Under Tax Radar

Tax authorities remain vigilant about evasion by online gaming companies and have launched investigations in India and abroad, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has initiated investigations against some gaming companies—including online gaming ones—located in India and abroad for Goods and Services Tax evasion, according to the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

The estimated GST evasion by such companies works out to Rs 22,936 crore, relating to the period between April 2019 and November 2022, he said, while answering a question in the winter session of Parliament on Monday.

The minister clarified that details pertaining to online gaming companies that are not paying income tax and where the income tax department has issued notices are not available.

"No specific identification code for online gaming entities is available in the income tax return," Chaudhary said. "The disclosure of information about a specific taxpayer is prohibited except as provided under Section 138 of the Income Tax Act, 1961."