First Quarter Advance Tax Jumps 13.7% Over Last Year; Direct Tax Collection Rose 11.18%

The Advance Tax collections for the first quarter of the FY 2023-24 stood at Rs 1,16,776 crore as on 17.06.2023. a jump of 13.7%. In comparison last year, advance tax collections stood at Rs 1,02,707 crore in Q1 of FY23.

The advance tax is paid in four instalments through the year, with the first quarter amounting to 15% of the evaluated tax liability of companies and individuals for the particular fiscal.

Direct Tax collection for the financial year period April 1- June 17, 2023 rose 11.18%, according to a government release on direct tax collections. The mop-up represented an increase of 11.18% over the corresponding period last year at Rs 4.19 lakh crore.

The government's direct tax collection estimate outlined in the budget is Rs 23.3 lakh crore, with these collections achieving 16.29% of that target.