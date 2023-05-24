CBDT Extends Deadline For Registration By Charitable, Religious Trusts Till Sept. 30

The central government extended the deadline for charitable and religious trusts and institutions to file the re-registration or approval application that allows tax exemption till Sept. 30.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes also extended the deadline for provisionally registered or approved trusts to apply for registration under Sections 10(23C) and 12AB of the Income Tax Act.

The previous due date for submitting the application for re-registration or approval was Nov. 25, 2022. The last date for applying for a regular registration or approval by provisionally registered or approved trusts/institutions was Sept. 30, 2022.