CAG Report Submitted To Parliament Flags Irregularities In Corporate Tax Assessment

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India submitted an audit report to the Parliament on direct taxes for the financial year ending March 2021, on Wednesday.

It highlighted 467 audit observations pertaining to irregularities, having a tax impact of Rs 8,413 crore.

The report recommended addressing likely weaknesses in the internal controls in the Income Tax Department and examine whether the instances of “errors” noticed are errors of omission or commission.

In FY21, direct tax receipts of the Union government amounted to Rs 9.47 lakh crore, which was 9.9 % lower than the previous year's figure of Rs 10.50 lakh crore.

Fiscal 2021 was also the first full year of the Covid-19 pandemic with disruptions led by national and state lockdowns upending normal life.