CAG Report Submitted To Parliament Flags Irregularities In Corporate Tax Assessment
The CAG report suggested addressing weaknesses in the internal controls in the Income Tax Department and examining errors further.
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India submitted an audit report to the Parliament on direct taxes for the financial year ending March 2021, on Wednesday.
It highlighted 467 audit observations pertaining to irregularities, having a tax impact of Rs 8,413 crore.
The report recommended addressing likely weaknesses in the internal controls in the Income Tax Department and examine whether the instances of “errors” noticed are errors of omission or commission.
In FY21, direct tax receipts of the Union government amounted to Rs 9.47 lakh crore, which was 9.9 % lower than the previous year's figure of Rs 10.50 lakh crore.
Fiscal 2021 was also the first full year of the Covid-19 pandemic with disruptions led by national and state lockdowns upending normal life.
Irregularities Noticed
The report highlighted 467 high value cases with irregularities. Of these, replies from the Ministry/Income Tax Department were received for 315 cases as on July 31, 2022.
The Ministry/ITD accepted 305 cases (96.82%) having a tax effect of Rs 6,440.9 crore (98.22%), while it did not accept 10 cases having a tax effect of Rs 116.26 crore.
Replies to the remaining 152 cases, having a tax effect of Rs 1,855.94 crore, were not received as on July 2022.
Recurrence of irregularities, despite being pointed out repeatedly in Audit Reports and even after the implementation of ITBA (Income Tax Business Application), is indicative of the need to institute appropriate controls in the systems to prevent the recurrence of such mistakes.CAG Compliance Audit Of Direct Taxes For FY21
Of the 467 cases, 319 high value cases pertained to corporation tax with a tax effect of Rs 7,788.98 crore. And 57 of the 319 high value cases alone have significant errors/ irregularities amounting for a tax effect of Rs 6,304.56 crore.
These cases belonged to four broad categories:
Quality of assessments: 124 cases.
Administration of tax concessions/exemptions/deductions: 126 cases.
Income escaping assessment due to errors: 51 cases.
Over-charge of tax/interest: 18 cases.
Another major component of direct taxes, income tax included 148 high value cases highlighted by the audit with a tax effect of Rs 624.12 crore.
Out of 148 high value cases cited, 47 instances accounted for a tax effect of Rs 505.68 crore.
The cases here belonged to four categories:
Quality of assessments: 108 cases.
Income escaping assessments due to errors: 18 cases.
Administration of tax concessions/exemptions/deductions: 17 cases.
Overcharge of tax/interest: Five cases.
Other Key Findings
During the fiscal, the number of assessees saw an uptick. The department added 24 lakh non-corporate assessees and 83 lakh corporate assessees in FY21.
Despite an increase in assessees, collections did not surge. In fact, collections from corporation tax decreased by 17.8 %, from Rs 5.56 lakh crore in FY20 to Rs 4.58 lakh crore in FY21.
Collections from income tax decreased by 4% from Rs 4.80 lakh crore in FY20 to Rs 4.71 lakh crore in FY21.
The number of appeals pending with the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) increased only marginally, but the amount locked up in these cases increased almost three times to Rs 24.65 lakh crore in FY21 from Rs 8.83 lakh crore in FY20.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes also raised the monetary limit for filing appeals by the Income Tax Department before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh; at high courts from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, and at the Supreme Court from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore.
The report noted that the total cases pending therein decreased by 17.9% i.e. from 1.24 lakh cases in FY20 to 1.02 lakh in FY21.