Zim Afro T10 2023: Date, Time, Schedule, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Details
Check out the fixture list, teams, squads, live streaming details and much more about the inaugural Zim Afro T10 league.
Zim Afro T10, organized under the guidance of the Zimbabwe Cricket and T Ten Sports Management, is being modeled around the blockbuster local T10 leagues. One of the most famous of the T10 leagues being the Abu Dhabi T10 league. The Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe will be the venue for the Zim Afro T10 tournament, which will begin today on July 20.
Zim Afro T10 2023: Date And Time
The T10 tournament will begin on July 20 and the final of Zim Afro T10 2023 will take place on July 29. The starting time for the afternoon games will be 11:30 AM IST (3 PM local time) and 1:30 PM IST (5 PM local time) whereas the starting time for evening fixtures will be 3:30 PM IST (7 PM Local time).
The tournament will cover a total of 24 matches which will also include - two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final (in a similar format as IPL).
A total of five teams will play in the 2023 Zim Afro T10 league, these teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.
Zim Afro T10 Teams
Here are the five teams which are participating in the Zim Afro T10 tournament.
Bulawayo Braves
Cape Town Samp Army
Durban Qalandars
Harare Hurricanes
Johannesburg Buffaloes
Zim Afro T10 2023 Schedule
The schedule comprises 20 round-robin matches followed by 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator, and a final.
Zim Afro T10 Squads
Here are the full squad details of the five teams participating in the Zim Afro T10 League.
Bulawayo Braves: Sikander Raza, Taskin Ahmed, Ashton Turner, Tymal Mills, Thisara Perera, Ben McDermott, Beau Webster, Patrick Dooley, Kobe Herft, Rayen Burl, Timycen Maruma, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Faraz Akram, Mujeeb Ur Rehman
Cape Town Samp Army: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shaun Williams, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Sheldon Cottrel, Karim Janat, Chamika Karunaratne, Peter Hazlogou, Matthew Breetzke, Richard Ngarava, Zhuwao Cephas, Hamilton Masakadza, Tadshwani Marumani, Tinashe Kamunakewe, Parthiv Patel, Mohamed Irfan, Stuart Binny
Durban Qalandars: Asif Ali, Mohammed Amir, George Linde, Hazratullah Zazai, Tim Sifert, Sisanda Magala, Hilton Cartwright, Mirza Thahir Baig, Tayab Abbas, Craig Ervin, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Nick Welch, Andre Fleture
Harare Hurricanes: Eoin Morgan, Mohamed Nabi, Evin Lewis, Robin Uthappa, Donovon Ferraira, Shahzawaz Dahani, Duan Jansen, Samit Patel, Kevin Kothegoda, Christopher Mpofu, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jonwe, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Mushiwa, Irfan Pathan, Khalid Shah, S Sreesanth
Johannesburg Buffaloes: Mushfiqur Rahim, Odean Smith, Tom Banton, Yusuf Pathan, Will Smeed, Noor Ahmad, Ravi Bopara, Usman Shinwari, Junior Dala, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Wesley Madhevere, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Mohamed Hafeez, Rahul Chopra.
Zim Afro T10 2023 Icon/Marquee Players
Bulawayo Braves: Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Ashton Turner (Australia), Tymal Mills (England), Ben McDermott (Australia)
Cape Town Samp Army: Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Karim Janat (Afghanistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka)
Durban Qalandars: Asif Ali (Pakistan), Sisanda Magala (South Africa), George Linde (South Africa), Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan)
Harare Hurricanes: Eoin Morgan (England), Evin Lewis (West Indies), Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan), Robin Uthappa (India)
Johannesburg Buffaloes: Yusuf Pathan (India), Mushfiqur Rahman (Bangladesh), Tom Banton (England), Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)
Squad Check ðï¸— T10 League (@T10League) July 3, 2023
A look at all the rosters after the #ZimAfroT10Draft! ð¥
Which team do you reckon are the early favorites for the inaugural #ZimAfroT10? ð#T10League #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/JXMx5xnNBU
Zim Afro T10 2023 Country Wise Number Of Players
The T10 tournament will have a representation of 58 players from 12 countries including the host country.
Here are the number of players per country participating in the Zim Afro T10 league
Zimbabwe: 24
Australia: 5
Pakistan: 5
India: 6
South Africa: 4
England: 3
West Indies: 3
UAE: 3
Sri Lanka: 3
Afghanistan: 2
New Zealand: 1
Bangladesh: 1
List Of Indian Players in Zim Afro T10 2023
A total of six players will be representating India in the Zim Afro T10 league starting on July 20
Stuart Binny (Cape Town Samp Army)
Parthiv Patel (Cape Town Samp Army)
Robin Uthappa (Harare Hurricanes)
S Sreesanth (Harare Hurricanes)
Irfan Pathan (Harare Hurricanes)
Yusuf Pathan (Johannesburg Buffaloes)
Where to Watch Zim Afro T10 Live On TV and Online?
No official announcement has been made on the Live Telecast And Streaming availability of the Zim Afro T10 2023 league.