Zim Afro T10 2023: Date, Time, Schedule, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Details

The T10 tournament will begin on July 20 and the final of Zim Afro T10 2023 will take place on July 29. The starting time for the afternoon games will be 11:30 AM IST (3 PM local time) and 1:30 PM IST (5 PM local time) whereas the starting time for evening fixtures will be 3:30 PM IST (7 PM Local time).

The tournament will cover a total of 24 matches which will also include - two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final (in a similar format as IPL).