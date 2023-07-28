Zim Afro T10 2023: Qualifiers, Eliminator And Finals - Date, Time & Streaming Details
The Zim Afro T10 tournament is down to its final stages, with four teams left competing for the title.
The Zim Afro T10 tournament which was organized under the guidance of the Zimbabwe Cricket and T Ten Sports Management has now entered into its final stages with just four teams left.
Durban Qalandars, Joburg Buffaloes, Cape Town Samp Army and Harare Hurricanes are the four teams that have qualified for the Qualifiers and Eliminator of the Zim Afro T10 tournament.
So let's take a look at the details of these remaining key fixtures.
Zim Afro T10 2023: Qualifier 1 And Eliminator
Qualifier 1: Durban Qalandars who finished top of the group table with 10 points in 8 matches after the round-robin stage will take on Joburg Buffaloes who finished second with 8 points in the same number of matches. The Buffaloes team secured second thanks to a better run rate after finishing level on points with Cape Town Samp Army and Harare Hurricanes.
Eliminator: The Zim Afro T10 eliminator match will see Cape Town Samp Army taking on Harare Hurricanes after both these teams finished 3rd and 4th respectively.
The only remaining team in the tournament the Bulawayo Braves were knocked out of the tournament after losing against Durban Qalandars in thier last match.
Zim Afro T10 2023: Qualifier 1 - All You Need To Know
Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes: H2H Record
Matches Played: 2
Durban Qalandars won both of these fixtures.
In game five of this tournament, Durban Qalandars got the better of Joburg Buffaloes and won the game by 7 wickets. After winning the toss and opting to bat the Johannesburg team put on a score of 94/4 in their allotted 10 overs, in response the Durban team chased down the score with 5 balls to spare and 7 wickets in hand. Qalandars opening batsman Hazratullah Zazai was the chief tormentor after scoring 41 runs off just 25 balls.
In the reverse fixture held on July 25, the Johannesburg team opted to field after winning the toss. Durban Qalandars went on to score 121/3 in their 10 overs. In response, the Joburg Buffaloes side fell short by just 2 runs despite scoring 18 runs in the last over.
Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes: Date & Time
The Qualifier 1 of the Zim Afro T10 tournament between Durban Qalandars and Joburg Buffaloes will take place on Friday, July 28 at 6:30 PM IST at the Harare Sports Club.
Where to watch Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes match
The live telecast of the Qualifier 1 of the Zim Afro T10 League between Durban Qalandars and Joburg Buffaloes will be available on the Sports18 TV Channel in India.
The live stream of the Qualifier 1 of the Zim Afro T10 League between Durban Qalandars and Joburg Buffaloes will be available on the JioCinema App and website in India.
Zim Afro T10 2023: Eliminator - All You Need To Know
Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes: H2H Record
Matches Played: 2
Durban Qalandars won: 1
Harare Hurricanes won: 1
In game four of this tournament, Cape Town Samp Army won the game by 15 runs. After winning the toss and opting to bat the Cape Town team managed to score 112 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted quota of 10 overs. The Harare team started brightly (68-1 after 6 overs) but faltered in the chase and were eventually bowled out for 97 runs.
The reverse fixture held on July 25, saw the match between both these teams go to a Super Over after the match was tied. Harare Hurricanes eventually won the match in the Super Over. Winning the toss and opting to field the Cape Town Samp Army started brilliantly and had Harare team down to 58/6 in 7 overs but Donavon Ferreira stepped in and played a blinder of an innings to take his team to a respectable score of 115/6 - he remained not-out with a score of 87 runs in just 33 balls.
In response, Cape Town Samp Army started on the front foot and was 90/1 at one stage entering into the 8th over but faltered in the last over after being undone by some brilliant death bowling by Indian speedster S Sreesanth. With the match tied, the Super over saw Cape Town Samp Army score just 7 runs for a loss of 1 wicket in their alloted 6 balls. In response, Harare Hurricanes scored the winning runs with just 1 ball to spare.
Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes: Date & Time
The Eliminator of the Zim Afro T10 tournament between Cape Town Samp Army and Harare Hurricanes will take place on Friday, July 28 at 8:30 PM IST at the Harare Sports Club.
Where to watch Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes match
The live telecast of the Eliminator of the Zim Afro T10 League between Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes will be available on the Sports18 TV Channel in India.
The live stream of the Eliminator of the Zim Afro T10 League between Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes will be available on the JioCinema App and website in India.
Zim Afro T10 2023: Qualifier 2
The winners of Qualifier 1 between Durban Qalandars and Joburg Buffaloes will directly move on to the finals of the tournament whereas the losing team will get another shot to reach the finals by playing Qualifier 2.
Losing team of Qualifier 1 will play against the winner of the Eliminator between Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes in the Qualifier 2.
Qualifier 2: Date & Time
The Qualifier 2 of the Zim Afro T10 tournament will take place on Friday, July 28 at 10:30 PM IST at the Harare Sports Club.
Zim Afro T10 2023: Final
The final of the Zim Afro T10 2023 tournament will be played on Saturday, July 29 at 8:30 PM IST at the Harare Sports Club.
Where to watch the finals of the Zim Afro T10 2023 tournament
The live telecast of the final of the Zim Afro T10 League will be available on the Sports18 TV Channel in India.
The live stream of the final of the Zim Afro T10 League will be available on the JioCinema App and website in India.