Zim Afro T10 2023: Qualifiers, Eliminator And Finals - Date, Time & Streaming Details

Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes: H2H Record

Matches Played: 2

Durban Qalandars won: 1

Harare Hurricanes won: 1

In game four of this tournament, Cape Town Samp Army won the game by 15 runs. After winning the toss and opting to bat the Cape Town team managed to score 112 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted quota of 10 overs. The Harare team started brightly (68-1 after 6 overs) but faltered in the chase and were eventually bowled out for 97 runs.

The reverse fixture held on July 25, saw the match between both these teams go to a Super Over after the match was tied. Harare Hurricanes eventually won the match in the Super Over. Winning the toss and opting to field the Cape Town Samp Army started brilliantly and had Harare team down to 58/6 in 7 overs but Donavon Ferreira stepped in and played a blinder of an innings to take his team to a respectable score of 115/6 - he remained not-out with a score of 87 runs in just 33 balls.

In response, Cape Town Samp Army started on the front foot and was 90/1 at one stage entering into the 8th over but faltered in the last over after being undone by some brilliant death bowling by Indian speedster S Sreesanth. With the match tied, the Super over saw Cape Town Samp Army score just 7 runs for a loss of 1 wicket in their alloted 6 balls. In response, Harare Hurricanes scored the winning runs with just 1 ball to spare.