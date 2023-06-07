WTC Final 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Test Live?

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 from Wednesday, June 7 at The Oval in England.

This will be Team India's second successive WTC Final appearance after they lost to New Zealand in 2021. India's opponent Australia was the first team to qualify for the WTC Final 2023 after they topped the standings in the 2021 - 2023 cycle.

Ahead of the mega clash, skipper Rohit Sharma said that he was 'excited' and wants to win championships.

Exuding confidence in the squad, he said, "A lot of guys have played in these situations. They have gone through these situations before. At some stage, they have faced pressure. We will have a good time in the middle."

Meanwhile, the ICC WTC Trophy is the only trophy Australia hasn't won and Pat Cummins wants to win it for his country.

“I think missing the first one, this second one feels like it's a bit more significant,” Cummins said on Tuesday.

“Again I think it's the only trophy that Australian cricket hasn't won. All these things at the time feel special, but maybe in 10 years' time when you look back at career achievements, these are the ones that really stand out," ICC quoted the Australian skipper as saying.