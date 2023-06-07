WTC Final 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Test Live?
The ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 match will be played at The Oval in England starting June 7.
Rohit Sharma-led Team India will face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 from Wednesday, June 7 at The Oval in England.
This will be Team India's second successive WTC Final appearance after they lost to New Zealand in 2021. India's opponent Australia was the first team to qualify for the WTC Final 2023 after they topped the standings in the 2021 - 2023 cycle.
Ahead of the mega clash, skipper Rohit Sharma said that he was 'excited' and wants to win championships.
Exuding confidence in the squad, he said, "A lot of guys have played in these situations. They have gone through these situations before. At some stage, they have faced pressure. We will have a good time in the middle."
Meanwhile, the ICC WTC Trophy is the only trophy Australia hasn't won and Pat Cummins wants to win it for his country.
“I think missing the first one, this second one feels like it's a bit more significant,” Cummins said on Tuesday.
“Again I think it's the only trophy that Australian cricket hasn't won. All these things at the time feel special, but maybe in 10 years' time when you look back at career achievements, these are the ones that really stand out," ICC quoted the Australian skipper as saying.
What the two teams are playing for ð— BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2023
Not long to go now for the #WTC23 Final to begin! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8EAI2fUaNX
Cricket fans in India and across the world should expect a blockbuster match across the five days. Here are the live-streaming details of India vs Australia WTC Final 2023.
How To Watch WTC Final 2023 On TV?
Star Sports Network Channels will broadcast the WTC Final 2023 match in India.
WTC Final 2023: India vs Australia Live Streaming
The India vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
How To Watch WTC Final 2023 In UK, UAE And Australia?
According to ICC, viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the ICC WTC Final on SKY Sports Cricket and live stream on Sky Go & Now. In Australia, the WTC Final will be broadcasted by Fox Sports and Kayo and ICC.tv have the digital streaming rights.
In the UAE, Etisalat - CricLife will telecast the Ind vs Aus Test match and the digital broadcast will be done by Switch TV.