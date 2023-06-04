WTC Final 2023: Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of World Test Championship Final Against India

Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the World Test Championship Final against India which is slated to begin on June 7.

This will serve as a big blow for the Australian cricket team as Josh is one of their premium seam bowlers and has been instrumental in their recent success, especially in the five-day test format.

Recently Australia had trimmed their 17-man squad to 15-member team as per ICC rules and Hazlewood was the surprising inclusion, considering his prolonged recovery from injury and early exit from IPL due to injury concerns. He was part of the RCB team in IPL 2023 but flew home from the Indian Premier League earlier this month with a side issue. Josh bowled only nine overs for RCB during their IPL campaign, recording overall figures of 3-76 before returning to Australia ahead of his departure to England.