WTC Final 2023: Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of World Test Championship Final Against India
Josh Hazlewood had returned early from the recently concluded IPL 2023 due to a side issue.
Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the World Test Championship Final against India which is slated to begin on June 7.
This will serve as a big blow for the Australian cricket team as Josh is one of their premium seam bowlers and has been instrumental in their recent success, especially in the five-day test format.
Recently Australia had trimmed their 17-man squad to 15-member team as per ICC rules and Hazlewood was the surprising inclusion, considering his prolonged recovery from injury and early exit from IPL due to injury concerns. He was part of the RCB team in IPL 2023 but flew home from the Indian Premier League earlier this month with a side issue. Josh bowled only nine overs for RCB during their IPL campaign, recording overall figures of 3-76 before returning to Australia ahead of his departure to England.
Who Will Replace Josh Hazlewood For WTC Final 2023?
Cricket Australia have confirmed that Michael Neser will replace Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad for the WTC Final
JUST IN: Michael Neser has replaced Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad for the #WTC23 Final starting on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/AcUHcEYK57— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 4, 2023
George Bailey who serves as the chairman of Cricket Australia said,
"Josh was very, very close to being given the green light but we are cognisant that our upcoming schedule means this is not a one-off Test match for us. This will give Josh an ideal preparation leading into Edgbaston. With six Test matches in a little over seven weeks we will need all of our fast bowling assets."George Bailey
Although its unlikely Neser will replace Josh in playing XI, his inclusion will help strengthen the options in the seam bowling line up for Australia.