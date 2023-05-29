WTC Final 2023: Aussies Trim Their WTC Final Squad, Check Who's In & Who's Out!
The WTC final between India and Australia will be played from June 7 onwards.
With less than ten days to go, the Australian Cricket team has trimmed down their 17-man WTC squad to a 15-member one that will face India in the ICC World Test Championship Final.
Under ICC regulations, teams have to submit 15-member squad as a norm and Australia had declared a 17-man squad for the first half of the England tour which follows the WTC final.
Which Players Were Left Out Of Australia's Squad for WTC Final?
Matthew Renshaw and Mitchell Marsh were left out of Australia's squad for the World Test Championship final against India scheduled from June 7-11 at The Oval.
Australia's Squad For ICC World Test Championship final
AUSTRALIA: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Inclusion of Josh Hazlewood will act as a biggest gain for the Australian team considering his recent trouble with injuries. He was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in IPL 2023 but flew home from the Indian Premier League earlier this month with a side issue. Josh bowled only nine overs for RCB during their IPL campaign, recording overall figures of 3-76 before returning to Australia ahead of his departure to England.
Mitch Marsh on the other hand might feel disappointed after being left out of the 15-man squad for the WTC Final. Even though formats should not be mixed, he failed to perform in the IPL but was the player of the series in the recently concluded ODI series against India.
When is the ICC World Test Championship Final?
ICC World Test Championship Final is scheduled to begin on June 7. The ICC has also kept June 12 as the reserve day.
Where Will The WTC Final Take Place?
The Kennington Oval, London is the venue for the prestigious ICC World Test Championship Final
Here's Australia's Possible XI which can face India in WTC Final
AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc
Despite his current form in test matches, Warner would most probably open the innings for Australia along with either Khawaja or Head. In the recently concluded 4-match Test series with India which was held in February-March, David Warner ended up playing the first two Tests and was dropped for the 3rd and 4th Test due to lack of runs. For the remaining two Tests, Head and Khawaja opened the innings and were quite successful.
As far as IPL 2023 is concerned, Warner did have a good outing as a batsmen after scoring 516 runs in 14 matches despite Delhi Capitals ending up 9th in the spot in the points table.
India's Squad For ICC World Test Championship final
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.