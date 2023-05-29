WTC Final 2023: Aussies Trim Their WTC Final Squad, Check Who's In & Who's Out!

Inclusion of Josh Hazlewood will act as a biggest gain for the Australian team considering his recent trouble with injuries. He was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in IPL 2023 but flew home from the Indian Premier League earlier this month with a side issue. Josh bowled only nine overs for RCB during their IPL campaign, recording overall figures of 3-76 before returning to Australia ahead of his departure to England.

Mitch Marsh on the other hand might feel disappointed after being left out of the 15-man squad for the WTC Final. Even though formats should not be mixed, he failed to perform in the IPL but was the player of the series in the recently concluded ODI series against India.