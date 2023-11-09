World Cup Tickets For Semi-Finals And Finals To Go Live Today: Check Time And Other Details Here
Don't miss out on the chance to be part of this historic event. Limited seats available!
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The ODI Cricket World Cup will soon enter its penultimate stage when the 1st semifinal of the tournament will take place on Wednesday, November 15.
Three teams have already qualified for the knockout stage: India, South Africa and Australia with only one more place left to be filled. The next set of matches will soon decide who will face India in the 1st semi-final - the opponents can be either Pakistan, New Zealand or Afghanistan.
And days before the knockout stages begin, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that it will release a final batch of tickets on Thursday.
As per BCCI's latest media advisory, the final set of tickets for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 knockouts will go live on Thursday, November 9. This will be the last chance for fans to witness the games live from the stadium.
Semi-Final And Final World Cup Tickets Sale Date and Time
The tickets for the three marquee games – 1st semi-final (November 15), 2nd semi-final (November 16) and the all-important final on November 19 will go live at 8:00 PM on November 9 on the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.
How To Book Tickets For World Cup Semi-Finals?
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to book tickets for the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup 2023 match at 9 PM today.
Step 1: Visit ICC's official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.
Step 2: For booking tickets for the 1st semifinal, click on 'Mumbai' under 'Find matches by venue'. For booking tickets for the 2nd semifinal, click on 'Kolkata' under 'Find matches by venue'.
Step 3: For fans who selected 'Wankhede Stadium' in Mumbai, select the '1st place vs 4th place' match for which you want to purchase the World Cup tickets. For fans who selected the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, select the '2nd place vs 3rd place' match for which you want to purchase the World Cup tickets.
Step 4: Click on the 'Book' option available on the screen.
Step 5: A login prompt will appear through which you can log in.
Step 6: Select the required number of seats.
Step 7: Select the seating area for which you want to purchase tickets.
Step 8: Click on 'Book'.
Step 9: Add the pincode for the home delivery of tickets.
Step 10: Enter the required personal details.
Step 11: Click on Proceed to Pay and make the payment.
How To Book Tickets For Cricket World Cup 2023 Final?
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to book tickets for the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 match at 9 PM today.
Step 1: Visit ICC's official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.
Step 2: For booking tickets for the final, click on 'Ahmedabad' under 'Find matches by venue'.
Step 3: Select the 'Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2' match for which you want to purchase the World Cup tickets.
Step 4: Click on the 'Book' option available on the screen.
Step 5: A login prompt will appear through which you can log in.
Step 6: Select the required number of seats.
Step 7: Select the seating area for which you want to purchase tickets.
Step 8: Click on 'Book'.
Step 9: Add the pincode for the home delivery of tickets.
Step 10: Enter the required personal details.
Step 11: Click on Proceed to Pay and make the payment.
World Cup Ticket Prices For Semi-Finals And Final
Here are the ticket prices for the all important semi-finals and final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, as seen on the official website. Do note the prices might differ when the sale goes live.
1st Semi-Final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Ticket prices begin from Rs 5000.
2nd Semi-Final match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Ticket prices begin from Rs 900.
Cricket World Cup Final match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad: Ticket prices begin from Rs 2000.
World Cup Semi-Finals And Finals
India who have a game in hand have already confirmed their position on the points table and will end up topping the table irrespective of the result of their match against the Netherlands. This means India will be playing the 1st semi-final, and their opponents can either be New Zealand, Afghanistan or Pakistan.
The second semi-final will see Australia taking on South Africa.
1st Semi-Final: India vs TBD on Wednesday, November 15 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
2nd Semi-Final: South Africa vs Australia on Thursday, November 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Final: Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2 on Sunday, November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.