World Cup Tickets For Semi-Finals And Finals To Go Live Today: Check Time And Other Details Here

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The ODI Cricket World Cup will soon enter its penultimate stage when the 1st semifinal of the tournament will take place on Wednesday, November 15.

Three teams have already qualified for the knockout stage: India, South Africa and Australia with only one more place left to be filled. The next set of matches will soon decide who will face India in the 1st semi-final - the opponents can be either Pakistan, New Zealand or Afghanistan.

And days before the knockout stages begin, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that it will release a final batch of tickets on Thursday.

As per BCCI's latest media advisory, the final set of tickets for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 knockouts will go live on Thursday, November 9. This will be the last chance for fans to witness the games live from the stadium.