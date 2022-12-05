World Cup Interest Is So High In Japan That A Top Streaming Site Can't Cope

Tokyo-based CyberAgent is better known for its portfolio of video games, such as , which helped drive the stock to a record high amid the pandemic. It may have spent as much as 20 billion yen ($150 million) on securing the World Cup streaming rights for Abema, according to Jefferies analyst Hiroko Sato. Its broadcasts also feature former national footballer Keisuke Honda as a commentator. Its service can be watched on phones, PCs and connected TVs. Japanese fans also have the option to watch via a regular broadcast on Fuji TV.