World Cup Has China Lamenting Dismal State Of Its Football Dream

The soccer dream that Xi gave China goes back to at least 2011, when as presidential heir-apparent he said the nation should qualify, host and win the World Cup. So far though China has qualified for just one of the events in its history, stumbling out of the group stage in 2002 with zero goals in three losses. North Korea, the country that China props up economically, has qualified twice: in 1966, when it pulled off one of the greatest upsets in the event’s history by toppling Italy, and 2010.