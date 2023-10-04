World Cup 2023 Injury List: 10 Players Who Will Not Be A Part Of The Mega Tournament
World Cup 2023: From Naseem Shah to Axar Patel, these 10 players will be missed by their teams and cricket fans.
Less than 24 hours remain for the start of the 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Defending champions England will take on New Zealand in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
New Zealand will be without their regular skipper Kane Williamson and key pacer Tim Southee against England. Tim Southee is yet to recover from his thumb injury. Stand-in captain Tom Latham said Southee is making good progress after undergoing surgery last month to treat his fractured right thumb.
Southee had suffered the injury while attempting a catch offered by Joe Root at the Lord's in a recent series which they lost 1-3. Williamson had also undergone surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in April and is yet to make a comeback to competitive cricket, though he played in Kiwis' warm-up games ahead of the World Cup.
Both Williamson and Southee will be included in the playing XI once they fully recover.
There are other teams in the tournament who will be without their key players throughout the ODI World Cup 2023.
Here's a list of all the players who will not be a part of the 13th edition of the tournament:
World Cup 2023 Injury List: 10 Players Who Have Been Ruled Out
Anrich Nortje (South Africa)
Sisanda Magala (South Africa)
Naseem Shah (Pakistan)
Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)
Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka)
Axar Patel (India)
Ashton Agar (Australia)
Ebadot Hossain (Bangladesh)
Michael Bracewell (New Zealand)
Rishabh Pant (India)
1. Anrich Nortje
The South African pacer was ruled out because of a lower back injury. The 29-year-old seamer experienced back spasms during the second ODI against Australia and underwent assessments and scans.
2. Sisanda Magala
Magala has a left-knee problem. Both Nortje and Magala were part of South Africa's initial 15-member squad for the marquee event in India. South Africa will begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in New Delhi on October 7.
3. Naseem Shah
Young pacer Naseem Shah was ruled out of the ODI World Cup due to a shoulder injury. Naseem, 20, had suffered a shoulder injury during their match against India in the Asia Cup. He has been advised to undergo surgery and is expected to recover in three to four months. Hassan Ali has replaced Naseem in the Pakistan squad.
4. Wanindu Hasaranga
In a major setback, Sri Lanka will be without their star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who will miss the ODI tournament due to a hamstring injury. The leg-spinner sustained a thigh strain during play-offs of the Lankan Premier League, where he finished as the top run-scorer with 279 runs and the leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps.
But if he makes a recovery, the spinner can return to Lanka's World Cup squad provided another player gets injured during the course of the tournament.
5. Dushmantha Chameera
Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera also failed to recover from his shoulder injury and was not included in the WC squad.
6. Axar Patel
Axar sustained a quadriceps tear during Asia Cup 2023 and failed to recover in time for the World Cup. R Ashwin was named in India's squad as Axar's replacement.
7. Ashton Agar
Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar will miss the ODI World Cup 2023 due to a calf injury. According to a ESPNcricinfo report, Agar initially suffered a calf strain in pre-season and was ruled out of the T20I series in South Africa.
He recovered to play the opening match of the ODI series but pulled up sore after that outing and did not feature again.
8. Ebadot Hossain
Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain, who missed the Asia Cup 2023 due to knee injury will miss the upcoming World Cup as well.
9. Michael Bracewell
In June, all-rounder Michael Bracewell was ruled out of this year's ODI World Cup in India after rupturing his Achilles tendon. The big-hitting off-spinner suffered the injury on his right leg on June 9 while playing for Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast.
10. Rishabh Pant
The cricketer had suffered serious injuries on December 30 last year when his car crashed against a divider and landed on the other side of the road. Pant is currently doing his rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and is expected to make a comeback sometime next year.
(With PTI inputs)