World Cup 2023 Injury List: 10 Players Who Will Not Be A Part Of The Mega Tournament

Less than 24 hours remain for the start of the 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Defending champions England will take on New Zealand in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

New Zealand will be without their regular skipper Kane Williamson and key pacer Tim Southee against England. Tim Southee is yet to recover from his thumb injury. Stand-in captain Tom Latham said Southee is making good progress after undergoing surgery last month to treat his fractured right thumb.

Southee had suffered the injury while attempting a catch offered by Joe Root at the Lord's in a recent series which they lost 1-3. Williamson had also undergone surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in April and is yet to make a comeback to competitive cricket, though he played in Kiwis' warm-up games ahead of the World Cup.

Both Williamson and Southee will be included in the playing XI once they fully recover.

There are other teams in the tournament who will be without their key players throughout the ODI World Cup 2023.

Here's a list of all the players who will not be a part of the 13th edition of the tournament: