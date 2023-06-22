Women's Ashes 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch England vs Australia Test Live?

After a cracking match between the men's team, the women's teams of England and Australia will lock horns for the Ashes.

The multi-format series will start with a 5-day Test match at the Trent Bridge on Thursday.

England have revealed their playing XI for the match with Western Storm seamer Lauren Filer set to make her international debut. Veteran cricketer Danni Wyatt will also play her career's first Test match.