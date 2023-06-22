Women's Ashes 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch England vs Australia Test Live?
The much awaited Women’s Ashes series will start with a Test match on June 22.
After a cracking match between the men's team, the women's teams of England and Australia will lock horns for the Ashes.
The multi-format series will start with a 5-day Test match at the Trent Bridge on Thursday.
England have revealed their playing XI for the match with Western Storm seamer Lauren Filer set to make her international debut. Veteran cricketer Danni Wyatt will also play her career's first Test match.
England's Playing XI For Women's Ashes Test
Tammy Beaumont
Emma Lamb
Heather Knight (c)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
Sophia Dunkley
Danni Wyatt
Amy Jones
Sophie Ecclestone
Kate Cross
Lauren Filer
Lauren Bell
On the other hand, Alyssa Healy will be leading Australia in the absence of Meg Lanning. Australia is likely to field a strong playing XI as they will look to retain the Ashes.
"I can't wait for the atmosphere, what an amazing time to be a female athlete over here in the UK with the support that I can see and I can feel, so for us as an Aussie group we're relishing that and excited to be here in the contest," Healy told cricket.com.au on Wednesday.
Always plenty of chatter around an #Ashes series ð£ï¸— Australian Women's Cricket Team ð (@AusWomenCricket) June 22, 2023
Get the latest news and talking points at https://t.co/1Jiqt8ghMB pic.twitter.com/uQPkBKkbed
Australia's Squad
Alyssa Healy (c)
Tahlia McGrath (vc)
Darcie Brown
Ashleigh Gardner
Kim Garth
Grace Harris
Jess Jonassen
Alana King
Phoebe Litchfield
Beth Mooney
Ellyse Perry
Megan Schutt
Annabel Sutherland
Georgia Wareham
How To Watch England vs Australia Women's Test Match?
In India, the ENG vs AUS women's match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels. For live streaming the Women's Ashes, fans can tune in to Sony Liv app.
The match will start at 3:30 PM IST (11 AM local time).
How To Watch Women's Ashes In UK And Australia?
Cricket fans in the UK can watch the Ashes series on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event. In Australia, the Women’s Ashes will be broadcast on Channel Nine and their digital platform 9Now.
According to Sky Sports, over 80,000 tickets have been sold for the England vs Australia Women's Ashes series, breaking last year's record attendance of 50,000. The 2019 Women's Ashes in England was attended by 32,000 people.