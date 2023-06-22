BQPrimeSportsWomen's Ashes 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch England vs Australia Test Live?
Women's Ashes 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch England vs Australia Test Live?

The much awaited Women’s Ashes series will start with a Test match on June 22.

22 Jun 2023, 1:02 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

After a cracking match between the men's team, the women's teams of England and Australia will lock horns for the Ashes.

The multi-format series will start with a 5-day Test match at the Trent Bridge on Thursday.

England have revealed their playing XI for the match with Western Storm seamer Lauren Filer set to make her international debut. Veteran cricketer Danni Wyatt will also play her career's first Test match.

England's Playing XI For Women's Ashes Test

  1. Tammy Beaumont

  2. Emma Lamb

  3. Heather Knight (c)

  4. Nat Sciver-Brunt 

  5. Sophia Dunkley 

  6. Danni Wyatt

  7. Amy Jones 

  8. Sophie Ecclestone 

  9. Kate Cross 

  10. Lauren Filer 

  11. Lauren Bell

On the other hand, Alyssa Healy will be leading Australia in the absence of Meg Lanning. Australia is likely to field a strong playing XI as they will look to retain the Ashes.

"I can't wait for the atmosphere, what an amazing time to be a female athlete over here in the UK with the support that I can see and I can feel, so for us as an Aussie group we're relishing that and excited to be here in the contest," Healy told cricket.com.au on Wednesday.

Australia's Squad

  1. Alyssa Healy (c)

  2. Tahlia McGrath (vc)

  3. Darcie Brown

  4. Ashleigh Gardner

  5. Kim Garth

  6. Grace Harris

  7. Jess Jonassen

  8. Alana King

  9. Phoebe Litchfield

  10. Beth Mooney

  11. Ellyse Perry

  12. Megan Schutt

  13. Annabel Sutherland

  14. Georgia Wareham

How To Watch England vs Australia Women's Test Match?

In India, the ENG vs AUS women's match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels. For live streaming the Women's Ashes, fans can tune in to Sony Liv app.

The match will start at 3:30 PM IST (11 AM local time).

How To Watch Women's Ashes In UK And Australia?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the Ashes series on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event. In Australia, the Women’s Ashes will be broadcast on Channel Nine and their digital platform 9Now.

According to Sky Sports, over 80,000 tickets have been sold for the England vs Australia Women's Ashes series, breaking last year's record attendance of 50,000. The 2019 Women's Ashes in England was attended by 32,000 people.

