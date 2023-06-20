Women's Ashes 2023: Date, Time, Venues, Fixtures, Squads And Live Streaming Details
Here's all you need to know about the 2023 Women's Ashes series between England and Australia.
The Women's Ashes 2023 between England and Australia is set to begin this week.
In the multi-format series, Heather Knight led England will look to reclaim the Ashes after being defeated by Australia last year.
Alyssa Healy will be leading Australia in all three formats in the absence of regular skipper Meg Lanning. She has been ruled out due to medical reasons. Here is all you need to know about Women's Ashes 2023.
Women's Ashes 2023: Date
The Women's Ashes will begin with a Test match on Thursday, June 22 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Women's Ashes 2023: Full Schedule, Time And Venues
1. England Women vs Australia Women, Only Test
Date: June 22 to June 26
Time: 3:30 PM IST, 11 AM local time
Venue: Trent Bridge
2. T20Is
England Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I
Date: July 1
Time: 11:05 PM IST, 6.35 PM local time
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
England Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I
Date: July 5
Time: 10:30 PM IST, 6 PM local time
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
England Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I
Date: July 8
Time: 11:05 PM IST, 6 PM local time
Venue: Lord's, London
3. ODIs
England Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI
Date: July 12
Time: 5:30 PM IST, 1 PM local time
Venue: Bristol
England Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI
Date: July 16
Time: 3:30 PM IST, 11 AM local time
Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
England Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI
Date: July 18
Time: 5:30 PM IST, 1 PM local time
Venue: Taunton
Women's Ashes 2023: Format
According to cricket.com.au, the women’s Ashes are a multi-format, points-based series. The team with the most points at the end of the series is awarded the trophy. A team winning an ODI or T20I will get two points. In case of a draw or no result, one point will be awarded to both the teams. There are four points on offer for the Test match, with each team awarded two if there’s a draw.
Women's Ashes Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG-W vs AUS-W?
In India, the Women's Ashes will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels. For live streaming the Women's Ashes, fans can tune in to Sony Liv app.
Cricket fans in UK can watch Ashes series on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.
In Australia, the Women’s Ashes will be broadcast on Channel Nine and their digital platform 9Now.
Australia's Squad
lyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.
England's Squad (For the Test match)
Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey,
Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone,
Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.