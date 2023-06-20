Women's Ashes 2023: Date, Time, Venues, Fixtures, Squads And Live Streaming Details

The Women's Ashes 2023 between England and Australia is set to begin this week.

In the multi-format series, Heather Knight led England will look to reclaim the Ashes after being defeated by Australia last year.

Alyssa Healy will be leading Australia in all three formats in the absence of regular skipper Meg Lanning. She has been ruled out due to medical reasons. Here is all you need to know about Women's Ashes 2023.